Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2025 / 1:26 PM

Trump inauguration to be held indoors at U.S. Capitol due to extreme cold

By Simon Druker
President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol next week will be moved indoors because of cold weather, according to multiple reports Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
1 of 5 | President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration at the U.S. Capitol next week will be moved indoors because of cold weather, according to multiple reports Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced that his inauguration next week is will to be moved indoors because of cold weather.

"I have ordered the inaguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Advertisement

He added that the decision was made because there was an "arctic blast sweeping the country" with a windchill forecast that could bring temperatures into "severe record lows."

"I don't want to see people hurt, or injured in any way," Trump wrote. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police k9s and even horses and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)"

Related

Altered plans would have Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance sworn into office inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda this coming Monday, The New York Times, CNN and ABC News reported ahead of Trump's announcement.

Advertisement

The temperature in Washington on inauguration day is expected to have a high of just 23 degrees with a low of 11 degrees. The windchill could make it feel between five and 10 degrees colder, while there is also the possibility of snow.

During Reagan's inaguration in 1985, temperatures fell to 4 degrees below zero in Washington.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies is in discussions with members of Trump's transition team about how to handle the thousands of people scheduled to attend the event.

Typically, onlookers gather at the National Mall to take in the event. The new president typically takes the oath of office around 12 p.m. EST, followed by the vice president.

Both officials are normally sworn in by the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court.

Following the oath, the president then delivers his first address.

In 2020, President Joe Biden recorded one of the longest inauguration addresses on record at 2,371 words, which took 21 minutes to deliver.

Country music star Carrie Underwood is scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" between the oaths taken by Trump and Vance. It's not known how an indoor inauguration would affect or alter the performance.

Advertisement

The cost of a presidential inauguration can be hard to pin down but they typically require around $100 million.

Latest Headlines

Trump's homeland security pick Noem unclear about border authority
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump's homeland security pick Noem unclear about border authority
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The first week of confirmation hearings for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks concluded Friday with Department of Homeland Security nominee Kristi Noem.
Supreme Court unanimously upholds TikTok divest or ban law
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court unanimously upholds TikTok divest or ban law
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday voted unanimously to leave in place a law that would ban TikTok from U.S. app stores unless it s Chinese parent company divests from the platform.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams to meet with President-elect Donald Trump
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC Mayor Eric Adams to meet with President-elect Donald Trump
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday about challenges facing the nation's largest city in the face of his own legal woes.
Officials order evacuations in Monterey, Calif., after plant fire
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Officials order evacuations in Monterey, Calif., after plant fire
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in Monterey County, Calif., ordered an evacuation around the Moss Landing Power Plant, which caught fire Thursday.
Biden commutes sentences for nearly 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden commutes sentences for nearly 2,500 non-violent drug offenders
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he was commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug crimes who he believed were serving disproportionately long sentences.
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with a second vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck near White House gets 8 years
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck near White House gets 8 years
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The man who crashed a rented truck into barriers protecting the White House in an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government and replace it with a Nazi dictatorship has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
U.S. sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces, accusing Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of destabilizing the war-torn Northeast African nation and undermining peace efforts. 
DoubleTree violated Civil Rights Act, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
DoubleTree violated Civil Rights Act, Justice Department says
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the owner of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel at SeaWorld in Orlando for allegedly discriminating against people of Arab descent by canceling a conference at the hotel.
Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The outgoing Biden administration announced its final round of student loan forgiveness on Thursday, erasing more than $600 million in debt held by more than 8,000 borrowers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement