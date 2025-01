President Joe Biden on Friday commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug crimes. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he was commuting the sentences of nearly 2,500 people convicted of non-violent drug crimes who he believed were serving disproportionately long sentences compared to current law. "Today's clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," Biden said in a White House statement. Advertisement

"As Congress recognized through the First Sentencing Act and the First Step Act, it is time that we equalize these sentencing disparities."

Biden said the action was a step in "righting historic wrongs" in sentence disparities between crack and powder cocaine which often negatively affected those in Black and poor urban communities the most.

He added he has now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any other president after these commutations and his previous actions.

On Dec. 12, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 individuals placed on home confinement and pardoned 39 others convicted of non-violent crimes.

On Dec. 23, Biden commuted the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row to life in prison without the option of parole. Biden said he wanted to ensure fairness in the death penalty system.

Advertisement

He called for the federal government to end the death penalty except for terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. He had previously placed a moratorium on carrying out executions during his administration.