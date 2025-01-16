Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with another vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Divers were deployed to the river and rescued one person from the submerged vehicle who was brought to shore, where responders administrated what the DC Fire and EMS Department described in a statement as "advanced life support."

Advertisement

The DC Fire and EMS Department said in a second update that the patient was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was "critical life threatening," it said.

Two individuals in the second vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. The department later clarified that only one of them was transported to the hospital.

Video of the rescue operation, published on X by DC Fire and EMS, shows responders working on the frozen river amid snowfall.

"Secondary searches around sunken vehicle located no further victims," the DC Fire and EMS Department said.

Update vehicle into water Arlington Memorial Bridge. 1 individual from submerged vehicle brought to shore & receiving advanced life support. 2nd vehicle involved on bridge & 2 patients transported with minor injuries. Joint effort with @DCPoliceDept Harbor Unit &... pic.twitter.com/KhdLQCx4t3— DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) January 17, 2025 Advertisement

Authorities told reporters during a press briefing that the crash on the bridge occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Six agencies responded to scene.

The first boat arrived at the scene at 7:22 p.m., and divers made contact with the submerged car about 8 minutes later, according to John Donnelly, chief of DC Fire and EMS.

Twenty-two minutes after the initial contact, the person in the submerged vehicle was removed and brought to shore.

The identity of the patient was not made public.

"He's in very serious condition at a local hospital," Donnelly said.

On Friday, authorities will determine how best to remove the vehicle, he added.

Arlington Memorial Bridge was closed to traffic for investigation, but was later reopened, U.S. Park Police said in a statement.