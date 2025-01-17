Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 17, 2025 / 3:29 AM

Nazi flag-wielding man who crashed truck near White House gets 8 years

By Darryl Coote
Sai Varshith Kandula, 20, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for crashing a U-Haul box truck into a White House barrier in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2023. File Photo by Marquette High School/UPI
Sai Varshith Kandula, 20, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday for crashing a U-Haul box truck into a White House barrier in Washington, D.C., on May 22, 2023. File Photo by Marquette High School/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The 20-year-old man who crashed a rented truck into barriers protecting the White House in 2023 as part of an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government and replace it with a Nazi dictatorship has been sentenced to eight years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

Sai Varshith Kandula, an Indian national and lawful permanent resident residing in St. Louis, Mo., was sentenced to 96 months in a U.S. court on Thursday, the Justice Department said in a statement, adding that he also is to serve three years of supervised release.

Advertisement

Though initially charged with multiple offenses, Kandula pleaded guilty in May to a single count of willful injury or depredation of property of the United States.

Kandula was arrested on May 22, 2023, after driving a rented box truck into the security barricades on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street at around 9:35 p.m.

Related

No one was injured in the attack, which caused $4,322 worth of damage.

According to court documents, Kandula flew from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport in Virginia the afternoon of the attack, renting the box truck at 6:30 p.m.

Advertisement

After stopping for gas and food, he drove to Washington, D.C., where he crashed into the White House's protective barriers, reversed the vehicle and then crashed into the metal barrier a second time, which disabled the truck.

"Kandula next exited the vehicle and went to the back of the truck. From a backpack, he removed a flag, a 3-by-5 foot red-and-white banner with a Nazi Swastika in the center, and brandished it. U.S. Park Police and the U.S. Secret Service officers arrested Kandula at the scene and took him into custody," the Justice Department said.

In his plea agreement, Kandula admitted he crashed the truck in an effort to gain access to the White House to seize political power with intent to replace the United States' democratic government with a Nazi dictatorship that he would lead.

According to the document, he told investigators that, if successful, he would have executed President Joe Biden and other officials if necessary to achieve his goal.

He also planned the attack for several weeks, according to federal prosecutors, who said he attempted to secure armed guards and an armored convoy from a security company to facilitate his attack. He also tried to secure a commercial tractor-trailer truck, a dump truck or other large vehicles, they said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. sanctions Sudanese Armed Forces head
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The United States has sanctioned the leader of the Sudanese Armed Forces, accusing Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan of destabilizing the war-torn Northeast African nation and undermining peace efforts. 
DoubleTree violated Civil Rights Act, Justice Department says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DoubleTree violated Civil Rights Act, Justice Department says
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has reached an agreement with the owner of the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel at SeaWorld in Orlando for allegedly discriminating against people of Arab descent by canceling a conference at the hotel.
Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The outgoing Biden administration announced its final round of student loan forgiveness on Thursday, erasing more than $600 million in debt held by more than 8,000 borrowers.
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- American Express has agreed to pay nearly $109 million in fines related to deceptive marketing and false account allegations, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with a second vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.
White House announces plan to help military children
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House announces plan to help military children
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Education and defense officials have combined efforts to launch programs that support military children with disabilities, the White House said Thursday.
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris signed the drawer of the vice president's ceremonial desk at the White House on Thursday.
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said "norms" determine the principles upon which the Justice Department operates while bidding farewell to staffers after leading it over the past four years.
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent favors imposing tariffs on China, sanctions on Russia and making 2017 tax cuts permanent.
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday okayed the marketing of 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products after undertaking an extensive scientific review of them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement