Jan. 17 (UPI) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday about challenges facing the nation's largest city in the face of his own legal woes. Adams' spokesman Fabien Levy said he would meet with Trump to discuss "New Yorkers' priorities" before Trump's inauguration on Monday. Advertisement

"Mayor Adams has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers -- and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success," Levy said.

"The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward."

Adams, who is fighting off federal bribery charges, met with Trump's incoming so-called border czar Tom Homan earlier about immigration issues.

Adams previously said he and Homan had a mutual goal of stopping "dangerous individuals" from committing "repeated violent acts" in cities across America.

Adams has denied federal fraud and bribery charges he was slapped with in September. He is scheduled to go to trial on the counts in April.

Meanwhile, candidates have been making early announcements to run against Adams in the next election, including Comptroller Brad Lander, former Comptroller Scott Stringer, State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, and fellow State Sen. Jessica Ramos.