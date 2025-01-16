Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan

1 of 2 | A Spirit Airlines plane takes off from St. Louis for the first time, headed for Los Angeles at Lambert International Airport, in 2021. The carrier cut 200 jobs Thursday in addition to the 330 pilots it has already eliminated under its bankruptcy plan. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The low-cost air carrier Spirit has cut 200 jobs as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the airline announced Thursday. This comes after the company recently eliminated 330 pilot jobs. The company declared bankruptcy in November, part of an $80 million annual cost reduction plan that targets training and administrative jobs, areas the airline has said it wants to consolidate, the Miami Herald reported of the Florida-based carrier. Advertisement Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit, called the job cuts "a necessary step" in moving forward, in a letter sent to employees on Wednesday night. "The bottom line is, we need to run a smaller airline and get back on better financial footing," he wrote. Related Transportation Department fines JetBlue $2M for 'chronic flight delays'

A copy of the letter was obtained by The Miami Herald. A Spirit spokesperson confirmed the reductions, the Herald reported.

Christie added in the letter that the cost cutting moves would reduce the number of flights Spirit makes. It currently operates 90 flights between the Fort Lauderdale and Miami International airports.

The company already has cut 330 pilot jobs and offered extended voluntary time off for flight attendants as it tries to regain its financial footing. Spirit also has announced plans to close three of its maintenance centers in the first quarter of 2025, officials said. It also cut summertime flight and sold some of its aircraft.

With all those actions, coupled with this week's reductions to our workforce, we've now reached the $80 million target," Christie added in the letter to employees.

The company says Spirit continues to book and operate flights and has not said how travelers might be affected going forward in light of the pilot furloughs, extended flight attendant vacancies, and the newly announced layoffs.

People can use already purchased tickets, the company said.

"Spirit expects to continue operating its business in the normal course throughout this prearranged, streamlined Chapter 11 process," Christie added.

The air carrier is known for its bright yellow airplanes with "Spirit" emblazoned across the tail of the aircraft.