Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 5:27 PM

Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan

By Mark Moran
A Spirit Airlines plane takes off from St. Louis for the first time, headed for Los Angeles at Lambert International Airport, in 2021. The carrier cut 200 jobs Thursday in addition to the 330 pilots it has already eliminated under its bankruptcy plan. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 2 | A Spirit Airlines plane takes off from St. Louis for the first time, headed for Los Angeles at Lambert International Airport, in 2021. The carrier cut 200 jobs Thursday in addition to the 330 pilots it has already eliminated under its bankruptcy plan. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The low-cost air carrier Spirit has cut 200 jobs as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the airline announced Thursday. This comes after the company recently eliminated 330 pilot jobs.

The company declared bankruptcy in November, part of an $80 million annual cost reduction plan that targets training and administrative jobs, areas the airline has said it wants to consolidate, the Miami Herald reported of the Florida-based carrier.

Advertisement

Ted Christie, president and CEO of Spirit, called the job cuts "a necessary step" in moving forward, in a letter sent to employees on Wednesday night.

"The bottom line is, we need to run a smaller airline and get back on better financial footing," he wrote.

Related

A copy of the letter was obtained by The Miami Herald. A Spirit spokesperson confirmed the reductions, the Herald reported.

Christie added in the letter that the cost cutting moves would reduce the number of flights Spirit makes. It currently operates 90 flights between the Fort Lauderdale and Miami International airports.

Advertisement

The company already has cut 330 pilot jobs and offered extended voluntary time off for flight attendants as it tries to regain its financial footing. Spirit also has announced plans to close three of its maintenance centers in the first quarter of 2025, officials said. It also cut summertime flight and sold some of its aircraft.

With all those actions, coupled with this week's reductions to our workforce, we've now reached the $80 million target," Christie added in the letter to employees.

The company says Spirit continues to book and operate flights and has not said how travelers might be affected going forward in light of the pilot furloughs, extended flight attendant vacancies, and the newly announced layoffs.

People can use already purchased tickets, the company said.

"Spirit expects to continue operating its business in the normal course throughout this prearranged, streamlined Chapter 11 process," Christie added.

The air carrier is known for its bright yellow airplanes with "Spirit" emblazoned across the tail of the aircraft.

Latest Headlines

For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday okayed the marketing of 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products after undertaking an extensive scientific review of them.
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is questioning the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, in a confirmation hearing Thursday.
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has reached a tentative settlement to end all legal actions by two Georgia election workers who successfully accused him of defaming them.
Doug Burgum touts Trump's plan for 'energy dominance' to Senate panel
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Doug Burgum touts Trump's plan for 'energy dominance' to Senate panel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, seeking confirmation as the secretary of the interior.
DeSantis to appoint Florida AG Moody to replace Rubio in U.S. Senate
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DeSantis to appoint Florida AG Moody to replace Rubio in U.S. Senate
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will replace Senator Marco Rubio if he is confirmed as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state.
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a second day of its confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, on Thursday.
Scott Bessent to face tough confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary role
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Scott Bessent to face tough confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary role
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hedge fund executive Scott Bessent will face a Senate confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary on Thursday, which could make him the first openly gay cabinet member of a Republican administration.
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson removed Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner who had been a strong defender of NATO and aid for Ukraine in defending itself against Russia.
Biden signs executive order to improve cybersecurity
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden signs executive order to improve cybersecurity
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday to improve cybersecurity around the country in an effort to protect the privacy of users and help shield them from cyberattacks.
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department is suing Southwest Airlines and has fined Frontier Airlines over "chronically" delayed flights, disrupting passengers' travel and plans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement