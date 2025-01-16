Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 10:00 PM

White House announces plan to help military children

By Mark Moran
The White House on Thursday announced measures to held children of military service members. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The White House on Thursday announced measures to held children of military service members. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Education and defense officials have combined efforts to launch programs that support military children with disabilities, the White House said Thursday.

"Together, these actions will address delays in services due to issues with transferring special education records from one school district to another, often across state lines," a release from the White House said.

Advertisement

The release said some military families often wait up to half of the school year for their children with disabilities to receive the standard services they need at their new school because of a delay in records transfers.

"This loss of critical services is compounded with every move -- which, for military children, will be an average of six to nine times throughout their K-12 education," the release continued.

Related

The program is called Joining Forces, initiated by first lady Jill Biden, and works to ensure that military children with disabilities are able to have their medical records sent from one school to another more quickly, for instance, when one or both of their parents are transferred to a military base in another town.

"I've heard from parents of military kids with disabilities who have shared how hard it is to transfer their child's individualized education program when they move to new schools," Biden said. "These new commitments are a critical first step in helping military children with disabilities, and all students who move frequently, get the specialized services they need when they move schools -- without delay."

Advertisement

Biden said she has visited more than 30 military bases where she has heard the recurring theme that the time it takes for records transfers of military children with disabilities is a problem.

State and local education agencies are working with management software companies on making the records easier to transfer, the release said.

Agencies have committed to making a pilot project of seamlessly transitioning data between two schools possible during the current school year, with the goal of making it available to all of the school districts that are part of the program.

The Department of Defense Education Activity is working with nonprofits as well as state and local agencies to carry out the program.

There are 64,000 military-connected children enrolled in DoDEA schools. It operates 161 schools in seven states, 11 foreign countries and two territories, according to the release.

Latest Headlines

American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- American Express has agreed to pay nearly $109 million in fines related to deceptive marketing and false account allegations, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with a second vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris signed the drawer of the vice president's ceremonial desk at the White House on Thursday.
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said "norms" determine the principles upon which the Justice Department operates while bidding farewell to staffers after leading it over the past four years.
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent favors imposing tariffs on China, sanctions on Russia and making 2017 tax cuts permanent.
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday okayed the marketing of 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products after undertaking an extensive scientific review of them.
Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The low-cost air carrier Spirit has cut 200 jobs as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the airline announced Thursday. This comes after the company recently eliminated 330 pilot jobs.
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is questioning the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, in a confirmation hearing Thursday.
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has reached a tentative settlement to end all legal actions by two Georgia election workers who successfully accused him of defaming them.
Doug Burgum touts Trump's plan for 'energy dominance' to Senate panel
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Doug Burgum touts Trump's plan for 'energy dominance' to Senate panel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, seeking confirmation as the secretary of the interior.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement