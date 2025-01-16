Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Biden signs executive order to improve cybersecurity

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at assisting the federal government in defending against cyberattacks that seek to steal private information and digital identities of Americans. File Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI
President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at assisting the federal government in defending against cyberattacks that seek to steal private information and digital identities of Americans. File Photo by Mandel Ngan/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday to improve cybersecurity around the country in an effort to protect the privacy of users and help shield them from cyberattacks.

The executive order, coming with just days left in his presidency, covers a list of initiatives to assist the federal government in defending against cyberattacks that seek to steal private information and digital identities of Americans.

Advertisement

"Adversarial countries and criminals continue to conduct cyber campaigns targeting the United States and Americans, with the People's Republic of China presenting the most active and persistent cyber threat to the United States government, private sector, and critical infrastructure networks," the White House said in a statement.

"These campaigns disrupt the delivery of critical services across the nation, cost billions of dollars, and undermine Americans' security and privacy. More must be done to improve the nation's cybersecurity against these threats."

Related

The order seeks to improve operational transparency and security in third-party software supply chains, have the federal government adopt proven security practices used by industry, and improve federal communications from enemy countries and criminals.

The order also looks to combat cybercrime and fraud that systematically defraud public benefits programs costing taxpayers and waste government funds and resources. It also calls on the federal government to speed up its development and deployment of artificial intelligence to fight cybercrimes and improve cybersecurity.

Advertisement

"Significant malicious cyber-enabled activities continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States," Biden said in a letter to Congress.

"To address this continuing national emergency and protect against the growing and evolving threat of malicious cyber-enabled activities intrusions and sanctions evasion, Section 9 of the executive order I have issued updates the criteria to be used by the Secretary of the Treasury in designating a person for sanctions for engaging in specific malicious cyber-enabled activities and related conduct."

Latest Headlines

Senate environmental panel grills Trump's EPA pick Lee Zeldin
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Senate environmental panel grills Trump's EPA pick Lee Zeldin
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is questioning the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, in a confirmation hearing Thursday.
Trump's 'energy czar' Burgum testifies to Senate energy panel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump's 'energy czar' Burgum testifies to Senate energy panel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Thursday, seeking confirmation as the secretary of the interior.
Pam Bondi faces second day of questioning by Senate committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pam Bondi faces second day of questioning by Senate committee
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a second day of its confirmation hearing for President-elect Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi, on Thursday.
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson removed Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Mike Turner who had been a strong defender of NATO and aid for Ukraine in defending itself against Russia.
Scott Bessent to face tough confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary role
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Scott Bessent to face tough confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary role
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hedge fund executive Scott Bessent will face a Senate confirmation hearing for Treasury secretary on Thursday, which could make him the first openly gay cabinet member of a Republican administration.
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Transportation Department is suing Southwest Airlines and has fined Frontier Airlines over "chronically" delayed flights, disrupting passengers' travel and plans.
Biden shields Hong Kongers in U.S. from deportation for two more years
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden shields Hong Kongers in U.S. from deportation for two more years
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- With less than a week before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden on Wednesday again shielded Hong Kongers who stay in the United States beyond the expiration of their visas from deportation.
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden used his farewell address on Wednesday night to warn of the growing threat of unchecked power wielded by the extremely wealthy, as he called for a swath of reforms to protect American democracy.
In warning about China, CIA director nominee praises technology but says human intelligence vital
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
In warning about China, CIA director nominee praises technology but says human intelligence vital
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- CIA director nominee John Ratcliffe said the agency needs to focus on its mission in the face of growing challenges from China and others during his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Transportation secretary nominee stresses safety on the roads, in the air
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Transportation secretary nominee stresses safety on the roads, in the air
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sean Duffy, Trump's pick for transportation secretary, says "we will craft clear regulations which balance safety, innovation, and cutting edge technology."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire, exchange of hostages, prisoners
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire, exchange of hostages, prisoners
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
Biden warns of growing threat of unchecked power in farewell address
U.N. rights chief: Atrocities committed in Syria beyond belief
U.N. rights chief: Atrocities committed in Syria beyond belief
Climate science-denying energy secretary nominee calls for expanding U.S. energy sector
Climate science-denying energy secretary nominee calls for expanding U.S. energy sector
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement