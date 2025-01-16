Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with a second vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.

Divers were deployed to the river and rescued one person from the submerged vehicle who was brought to shore where responders administrated what the DC Fire and EMS Department said in a statement was "advanced life support."

Advertisement

DC Fire and EMS Department said in a second update that the patient was transported to a local hospital. Their condition was "critical life threatening," it said.

Two patients on the bridge where a second vehicle involved in the crash was located sustained minor injuries, it said, later adding only that they were transported to the hospital.

Video of the rescue operation published on X by DC Fire shows responders working on the river amid snowfall.

"Secondary searches around sunken vehicle located no further victims," the DC Fire and EMS Department said.

Update vehicle into water Arlington Memorial Bridge. 1 individual from submerged vehicle brought to shore & receiving advanced life support. 2nd vehicle involved on bridge & 2 patients transported with minor injuries. Joint effort with @DCPoliceDept Harbor Unit &... pic.twitter.com/KhdLQCx4t3— DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) January 17, 2025 Advertisement

Arlington Memorial Bridge was closed for investigation.

This is a breaking story.