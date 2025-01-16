Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 11:44 PM / Updated Jan. 16, 2025 at 11:44 PM

Biden erases more than $600M in final round of student loan forgiveness

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden claps during a Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, when he also announced his final round of student debt relief. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden claps during a Department of Defense Commander in Chief Farewell Ceremony at Joint Base Myers-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia on Thursday, when he also announced his final round of student debt relief. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The outgoing Biden administration announced its final round of student loan forgiveness on Thursday, erasing more than $600 million in debt held by more than 8,000 borrowers.

In a statement Thursday, the Department of Education said 4,550 borrowers will receive loan forgiveness through its Income-Based Repayment Plan. Another 4,100 former DeVry University students will receive loan relief based on findings announced by the department in February 2022 that Devry made "widespread substantial misrepresentations about its job placement rates."

Advertisement

"For decades, the federal government promised to help people who couldn't afford their student loans because they were in public service, had disabilities, were cheated by their college or who had completed decades of payments. But it rarely kept those promises until now," Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal said in a statement.

"These permanent reforms have already helped more than borrowers, and many more borrowers will continue to benefit," he said.

Related

Student loan forgiveness has been a priority of President Joe Biden and his administration, whose attempts to cancel billions of dollars in students loans have been met with staunch Republican opposition.

Advertisement

In the summer of 2023, the Supreme Court blocked Biden's plan to offer up to $20,000 in student loan relief to millions of eligible borrowers.

In response, the White House in February announced another plan, the Saving on a Valuable Education Plan, which had canceled some $5.5 billion in student debt held by more than 400,000 borrowers before an injunction prevented further implementation of parts of the policy.

According to the Department of Education, Biden, who leaves office on Monday, has provided a combined $188.8 billion in loan forgiveness for 5.3 million borrowers with 33 executive actions.

"For too long, millions of borrowers have been paying into a system that has not recognized their efforts. Now, thanks to this IDR Account Adjustment update and other Biden-Harris Administration efforts to fix this long-broken system, borrowers will finally receive the credit they've earned and be one step closer to relief, Persis Yu, deputy executive director and managing counsel of the Student Borrow Protection Center, said in a statement.

Along with the loan forgiveness, the Department of Education announced Thursday that it had completed the payment count adjustment for borrowers enrolled in the income-driven repayment play, allowed them to see their repayment counters when they log into their account.

Advertisement

Yu added that this change is "a critical step" to ensuring borrowers actually receive their loan relief.

"It gives borrowers the tools to hold servicers and the federal government accountable if they fail to deliver on the relief borrowers are entitled to under the law," Yu said.

With uncertainty hanging over the future of the loan relief programs with President-elect Donald Trump returning to the White House on Monday, Yu said they are encouraging all borrowers to screenshot their new count and save it in their records.

The announcement from the Biden administration comes just a few days after the president approved student loan relief for more than 150,000 borrowers.

Latest Headlines

American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
American Express agrees to $109 million fine for deceptive marketing
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- American Express has agreed to pay nearly $109 million in fines related to deceptive marketing and false account allegations, the Justice Department announced Thursday.
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vehicle plunges into Potomac River following crash on Arlington Memorial Bridge
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A vehicle plunged into the Potomac River following a collision with a second vehicle on the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday evening, authorities said.
White House announces plan to help military children
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House announces plan to help military children
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Education and defense officials have combined efforts to launch programs that support military children with disabilities, the White House said Thursday.
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kamala Harris signs ceremonial vice president's desk ahead of leaving office
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris signed the drawer of the vice president's ceremonial desk at the White House on Thursday.
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
In farewell, Merrick Garland praises Justice Department successes, guiding 'norms'
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Attorney General Merrick Garland said "norms" determine the principles upon which the Justice Department operates while bidding farewell to staffers after leading it over the past four years.
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Treasury secretary nominee Bessent favors tax cuts, China tariffs, Russia sanctions
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's Treasury secretary nominee Scott Bessent favors imposing tariffs on China, sanctions on Russia and making 2017 tax cuts permanent.
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
For first time, FDA approves marketing of nicotine pouch products
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday okayed the marketing of 20 Zyn nicotine pouch products after undertaking an extensive scientific review of them.
Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Low-cost airline Spirit cuts 200 additional jobs under its bankruptcy plan
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The low-cost air carrier Spirit has cut 200 jobs as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the airline announced Thursday. This comes after the company recently eliminated 330 pilot jobs.
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
EPA pick Lee Zeldin downplays Trump's 'climate hoax' stance, pressure from fossil fuel industry
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee is questioning the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Lee Zeldin, in a confirmation hearing Thursday.
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has reached a tentative settlement to end all legal actions by two Georgia election workers who successfully accused him of defaming them.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
Israeli shelling in Gaza continues after Netanyahu postpones cease-fire deal with Hamas
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
U.S. sues Southwest, fines Frontier over 'chronically' delayed flights
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Mike Johnson removes Mike Turner from House Intelligence Committee
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Witnesses vouch for AG pick Pam Bondi's fitness in second confirmation hearing
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Tentative settlement reached in $148M Rudy Giuliani defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement