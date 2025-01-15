Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 1:21 PM

U.S. issues sanctions to combat Russian sanctions-evasion scheme

By Clyde Hughes
The Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions against banks allegedly involved with helping Russia skirt sanctions. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE
The Treasury Department announced a new round of sanctions against banks allegedly involved with helping Russia skirt sanctions. Photo by Maxim Shipenkov/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions connected with Russian secret payment channels created to skirt U.S. restrictions and a Kyrgyzstan financial institution that supports the Kremlin's military-industrial complex.

The sanctions were established to disrupt payments between actors in Russia and China to facilitate cross-border payments for "sensitive goods." The department said the Kyrgyzstan bank was also involved in the sanction evasion scheme.

Advertisement

The Treasury Department said nearly 150 entities and individuals have been sanctioned for their efforts to help Russia get around various restrictions since its invasion of Ukraine which is approaching three years.

"Today's actions frustrate the Kremlin's ability to circumvent our sanctions and get access to the goods they need to build weapons for their war of choice in Ukraine," Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said in a statement.

"Today's expansion of mandatory secondary sanctions will reduce Russia's access to revenue and goods."

The department said Russian and Chinese officials are working together to "facilitate non-cash mutual settlements for payments for so-called sanctioned goods."

Keremet Bank in Kyrgyzstan became the latest player the sanction-evasion scheme, coordinating with Russian officials and the previously sanctioned Russian bank Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company, of PSB, to facilitate cross-border transfers.

Advertisement

The department said the PSB has transformed into an institution that serves the Russian military and finances large state defense contracts for the Kremlin worth billions. Sanctioned Russian Moldovan oligarch Ilvan Mironovich Shor has led discissions in the Keremet sanctions scheme, the Treasury Department said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, is testifying to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday.
Sen. Marco Rubio faces confirmation hearing before Senate committee
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Sen. Marco Rubio faces confirmation hearing before Senate committee
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio is meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday as the president-elect's secretary of state nominee.
L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Residents in southern California are in the middle of a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as wind stays in the forecast with still raging wildfires, according to officials.
Core consumer prices rose 0.2% in December, below expectations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Core consumer prices rose 0.2% in December, below expectations
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The consumer price index, the cost shoppers pay for a wide range of goods and services, rose faster than expected in December but core items did not make the same jump, according to the latest report from the Labor Depar
Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- With just days left in office, President Joe Biden will give a farewell speech on Wednesday from the Oval Office, touting his administration's key accomplishments.
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joni Ernst said she will vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense, making the controversial nominee's path to the helm of the Pentagon more likely.
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has once again asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a jury's guilty verdict that he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from the fires burning in Los Angeles County increased to at least 25 on Tuesday, according to officials, as dangerous winds were expected to blow into Wednesday.
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they have erased Chinese malware from thousands of computers across the United States.
SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to file timely disclosure of Twitter share purchases
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to file timely disclosure of Twitter share purchases
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Elon Musk for allegedly failing to properly disclose his purchase of Twitter shares before buying the company, currently known as X.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments
Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
House Speaker Johnson orders flags to be raised, despite mourning period for Jimmy Carter
House Speaker Johnson orders flags to be raised, despite mourning period for Jimmy Carter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement