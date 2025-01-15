Trending
Jan. 15, 2025 / 9:29 AM / Updated at 10:23 AM

Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi, Republicans focus on weaponization in confirmation hearing

By Joe Fisher
Pam Bondi sits with family members as she prepares to testify during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine her expected nomination to be attorney general, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Pam Bondi sits with family members as she prepares to testify during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine her expected nomination to be attorney general, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, is testifying to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday.

During his opening statement, committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, lauded Bondi for her experience and her work combatting the opiod epidemic and human trafficking while she was Florida's attorney general. He and the lawmakers who introduced Bondi -- Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. -- meanwhile called on Bondi to restore trust in the Justice Department, citing weaponization under the Biden administration.

"The Justice Department is infected with political decision-making while its leaders refuse to recognize that reality," Grassley said. "I know, as other people on this committee and in and out of Congress know, what government weaponization is."

Bondi echoed the criticisms of the current Justice Department.

"I will fight everyday to restore confidence and integrity to the Department of Justice and each of its components," she said. "Partisanship will be gone. America will have one tier of justice for all."

Bondi, a private practice lawyer, was the attorney general of Florida from 2011 to 2019. She has also served as an adviser to Trump during his first impeachment trial in 2019.

Bondi has also parroted Trump's false claims that the 2020 election results were fraudulent.

Trump originally meant to nominate former congressman Matt Gaetz but he withdrew his nomination in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct, including a sexual relationship with a minor.

The committee convened at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Bondi's is one of two confirmation hearings slated for Wednesday. Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Marco Rubio, will appear before the Senate Foreign Relations committee beginning at 10 a.m.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was also scheduled for a confirmation hearing as she vies to be the director of homeland security. Her hearing was rescheduled for Friday.

On Tuesday, Trump's secretary of defense choice, Pete Hegseth, faced the Senate Armed Forces Committee. Hegseth was grilled for sexist comments he has made, accusations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse.

