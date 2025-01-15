Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 11:41 AM

FDA calls for lowering nicotine levels in cigarettes to non-addictive levels

By Clyde Hughes
The FDA on Wednesday announced a new rule aiming to limit the level of nicotine in cigarettes and other tobacco products. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
The FDA on Wednesday announced a new rule aiming to limit the level of nicotine in cigarettes and other tobacco products. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a proposed rule would limit the level of nicotine in cigarettes and certain other tobacco products if finalized, the agency said on Wednesday.

The United States would become the first country to limit nicotine, which has been connected to smoking-related diseases and death.

Advertisement

The FDA said the proposed level of nicotine for cigarettes and other combustible tobacco products would be low enough to not create sustained addiction that would lead users to smoke more.

"Multiple administrations have acknowledged the immense opportunity that a proposal of this kind offered to address the barriers of tobacco-related disease," FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

Related

"Today's proposal envisions a future where it would be less likely for young people to use cigarettes and more individuals who currently smoke could quit or switch to less harmful products."

Califf said the rule could not only save lives but money in health care costs and purchasing addictive cigarettes and similar products.

"I hope we can all agree that significantly reducing the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. is an admirable goal we should all work towards," Califf said.

Advertisement

Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association, said while cigarette flavors attract young people to tobacco products, it is the nicotine that makes them addicts.

"Reducing nicotine non-addictive levels in combusted tobacco products would be fulfill a major promise inherent in the Tobacco Control Act to save millions of lives," he said. "Making tobacco products non-addictive would dramatically reduce the number of young people who become hooked when they are experimenting."

Latest Headlines

L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Residents in southern California are in the middle of a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as wind stays in the forecast with still raging wildfires, according to officials.
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, is testifying to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday.
Core consumer prices rose 0.2% in December, below expectations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Core consumer prices rose 0.2% in December, below expectations
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The consumer price index, the cost shoppers pay for a wide range of goods and services, rose faster than expected in December but core items did not make the same jump, according to the latest report from the Labor Depar
Sen. Marco Rubio faces confirmation hearing before Senate committee
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Marco Rubio faces confirmation hearing before Senate committee
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio is meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday as the president-elect's secretary of state nominee.
Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- With just days left in office, President Joe Biden will give a farewell speech on Wednesday from the Oval Office, touting his administration's key accomplishments.
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joni Ernst said she will vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense, making the controversial nominee's path to the helm of the Pentagon more likely.
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has once again asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a jury's guilty verdict that he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from the fires burning in Los Angeles County increased to at least 25 on Tuesday, according to officials, as dangerous winds were expected to blow into Wednesday.
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they have erased Chinese malware from thousands of computers across the United States.
SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to file timely disclosure of Twitter share purchases
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to file timely disclosure of Twitter share purchases
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Elon Musk for allegedly failing to properly disclose his purchase of Twitter shares before buying the company, currently known as X.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments
Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
House Speaker Johnson orders flags to be raised, despite mourning period for Jimmy Carter
House Speaker Johnson orders flags to be raised, despite mourning period for Jimmy Carter
Your smartwatch band may contain harmful forever chemicals, researchers warn
Your smartwatch band may contain harmful forever chemicals, researchers warn
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement