Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 5:34 PM

In warning about China, CIA director nominee praises technology but says human intelligence vital

Agency needs people who hold a 'Ph.D. but could win a bar fight,' John Ratcliffe tells Senate confirmation hearing

By Mike Heuer
John Ratcliffe listens to committee members prior to testifying during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine his expected nomination as CIA director at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 3 | John Ratcliffe listens to committee members prior to testifying during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine his expected nomination as CIA director at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- CIA director nominee John Ratcliffe said the agency needs to focus on its mission in the face of growing challenges from China and others during his Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said the hearing was held in expectation of President-elect Donald Trump formally nominating Ratcliffe as CIA director after Trump is sworn in on Monday.

Advertisement

"The men and women of the intelligence community perform vital work to protect our nation," Cotton said. "They often serve in dangerous and squalid conditions. Their successes are seldom celebrated or even known."

Cotton thanked the nation's intelligence community for its work but said more is needed.

Related

He cited the New Orleans terrorist attack on New Year's Day, the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, Hamas' unprovoked attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Russia's preparations for its eventual invasion of Ukraine as examples of recent CIA intelligence failures.

Advertisement

"Suffice it to say, we're too often in the dark," Cotton said. "The problem is especially acute at the CIA," which he said needs to do a better job of obtaining clandestine intelligence.

Cotton said the CIA has become too bureaucratic and is staffed with "talkers instead of doers," while relying on analysts instead of actual intelligence and has produced inaccurate intelligence while focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion over intelligence gathering.

"The nation needs a strong, capable and aggressive CIA," Cotton told Ratcliffe. "The men and women you will lead deserve to serve in that kind of agency."

Former Attorney General John Ashcroft spoke on Ratcliffe's behalf and called him a "tough and fair interrogator" who supports the Constitution, upholds the law and is qualified to lead the CIA.

Ratcliffe told committee members he would focus on recruiting talent at the CIA and said complacency is tolerated there due to a "remarkably low turnover among its workforce."

"The CIA must be a place that incentivizes and rewards meaningful contributions to our nation's security and holds accountable low performers and bad actors who are not focused on our mission," Ratcliffe said.

The CIA needs people who hold a "Ph.D. but could win a bar fight" while building pathways for mid-career professionals to fill gaps in the agency's workforce, he told committee members.

Advertisement

Ratcliffe said he also will focus on using technology capable of supporting the CIA's mission and enhancing its capabilities, including AI-powered large language models for analysis.

"Our adversaries, including one in particular, understand that the nation who wins the race of the emerging technologies of today will dominate the world of tomorrow," Ratcliffe said.

He cited China and the Chinese Communist Party as "far and away" the nation's top national security threat.

He said the recent creation of the CIA's China Mission Center is an example of the type of work that must continue to preserve peace and spread prosperity in the face of aggressive adversaries.

Ratcliffe told the committee the CIA must remain the world's "premier clandestine collector of human intelligence" and must make the collection of human intelligence its primary focus.

He said the CIA will "steal secrets" because "good decisions are hostage to good intelligence, and the better we do at collecting human intelligence, the better decisions you all can make."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, asked how Ratcliffe would improve recent CIA miscues that failed to predict the Hamas attack on Israel, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the sudden collapse of the Syrian regime and the Taliban's rapid seizure of control over Afghanistan.

Advertisement

Ratcliffe said improving technology to support surveillance can improve outcomes, but said improving human intelligence collection is most important.

Ratcliffe also assured committee members he would not allow the CIA to become politicized and would "speak truth to power" instead of suppressing intelligence information.

"If you have a politically motivated, bureaucratically imposed social justice agenda that takes up your attention, that can distract from the core mission of collecting human intelligence that matters and providing it to you in a timely way," Ratcliffe said.

He said the nation faces virtual adversaries who would cross digital boundaries to obtain information and physical adversaries who would cross the U.S. border to undertake acts of terrorism.

The committee continued its confirmation hearing behind closed doors after closing the public hearing portion, which lasted for more than two hours.

Committee members anticipate voting on Ratcliffe's nomination on Monday after receiving the formal nomination after Trump takes the oath of office.

Latest Headlines

State Dept. nominee Sen. Marco Rubio says China biggest threat to U.S. interests
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
State Dept. nominee Sen. Marco Rubio says China biggest threat to U.S. interests
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump's former primary opponent Sen. Marco Rubio is meeting with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday as the president-elect's secretary of state nominee.
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump's AG pick Pam Bondi: 'There will never be an enemies list' in DOJ
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi, is testifying to the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on Wednesday.
Climate science-denying energy secretary nominee calls for expanding U.S. energy sector
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Climate science-denying energy secretary nominee calls for expanding U.S. energy sector
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Chris Wright, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Energy Department, faced lawmakers for confirmation hearings and called for efforts to "unleash" America's energy sector.
U.S. issues sanctions to combat Russian sanctions-evasion scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. issues sanctions to combat Russian sanctions-evasion scheme
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department on Wednesday announced sanctions connected with Russian secret payment channels created to skirt U.S. restrictions and a Kyrgyzstan financial institution that supports the Kremlin's military-indus
L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Residents in southern California are in the middle of a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as wind stays in the forecast with still raging wildfires, according to officials.
Core consumer prices rose 0.2% in December, below expectations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Core consumer prices rose 0.2% in December, below expectations
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The consumer price index, the cost shoppers pay for a wide range of goods and services, rose faster than expected in December but core items did not make the same jump, according to the latest report from the Labor Depar
Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- With just days left in office, President Joe Biden will give a farewell speech on Wednesday from the Oval Office, touting his administration's key accomplishments.
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joni Ernst said she will vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense, making the controversial nominee's path to the helm of the Pentagon more likely.
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has once again asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a jury's guilty verdict that he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from the fires burning in Los Angeles County increased to at least 25 on Tuesday, according to officials, as dangerous winds were expected to blow into Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
House passes bill to ban transgender students from girls' and women's sports
House passes bill to ban transgender students from girls' and women's sports
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement