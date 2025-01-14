California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen

1 of 7 | The remains of a beachside house, one of thousands of structures destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County, is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles on Friday. At least 25 people have died in the fires that have scorched more than 60 square miles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from the fires burning in Los Angeles County increased to at least 25 on Tuesday, according to officials, as dangerous winds were forecast to blow into Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner announced the new death toll in a Tuesday evening update, up two deaths from Sunday. There are at least 17 victims from the Eaton Fire and eight victims from the Palisades fire. Advertisement

More than 88,000 people remained under evacuation orders as of Tuesday night, with curfews in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. in areas affected by the Palisades Fire, which has burned more than 23,700 acres and is 18% contained.

The Eaton Fire has burned over 14,117 acres and is 35% contained, according to Cal Fire. The Hurst Fire, which has burned approximately 800 acres north of Los Angeles, is 97% contained.

The wildfires broke out on Jan. 7, during strong Santa Ana winds, and have scorched more than 60 square miles. The fires have destroyed more than 12,000 structures, including outbuildings and RVs, according to Cal Fire.

A fourth fire, the Auto fire in Ventura County, which started on Monday, has burned 56 acres and had no containment as of Tuesday morning.

Preventive action to halt fire spread

Potential remains strong for existing fires to expand and new fires to flare up, but preventive efforts are underway as winds are forecast to increase overnight into Wednesday.

"We are not out of the woods yet. Please stay on guard for a fast-moving fire," the National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned Tuesday. "The winds underperformed today, but one more enhancement could happen tonight-tomorrow."

"Firefighters continue aggressive suppression while demonstrating operational and personnel safety," Cal Fire officials told the The Press-Enterprise.

Fire engines, bulldozers and hand crews are staged in local communities and the foothills near the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Angeles National Forest officials told the newspaper.

Firefighting crews also are located in the San Gabriel Mountains to fight the Eaton Fire and quickly suppress any spot fires that might be caused by downed trees, power lines and unburned fuels as high winds continue buffeting that area.

A mobile retardant base is located at Mount Wilson to support aerial fire suppression, and firefighters will patrol the area and address any smoke or heat sources they might encounter to prevent fire escaping the containment areas.

A CL-415 Super Scooper aircraft that was damaged by a drone a week ago returns to service on Tuesday, and Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said firefighting teams are positioned to quickly put out any fires that might flare up within the Los Angeles city limits.

Damaging winds until Wednesday

Although the two largest wildfires did not spread overnight, the weather forecast suggests conditions continue to support fires growing due to continued high winds and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-wind warning until noon PST Wednesday in the greater Los Angeles area.

Sustained winds of between 30 and 40 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph, are expected to blow from the northeast until noon Wednesday.

Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the eastern San Gabriel Mountains, Malibu coastal area and the Santa Clarita Valley are especially vulnerable to high winds, according to the NWS.

"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines" with a possibility of "widespread power outages," according to the NWS forecast. "Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles."

The NWS also has issued a red-flag warning due to the combination of strong winds and low humidity in much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

"This is a particularly dangerous situation for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties," NWS forecasters said.

The red flag warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday for much of those two counties.

The NWS predicts a lull in the winds later Tuesday afternoon and lasting into the evening before starting again late Tuesday night.

The NWS advises those affected by windstorms to stay in the lower levels of their homes, avoid windows, watch for falling debris and tree limbs and drive with caution if they must go outside while the winds are blowing.

Outsiders cautioned against assistance scam

Cal Fire officials caution against people traveling to southern California to assist in cleanup activities.

A social media post circulating on Facebook falsely claims individuals can travel to the fire-ravaged locales and join a cleanup crew to assist in the aftermath of the Los Angeles-area wildfires.

"This information is false, and we would like to clarify that there is no such opportunity available," Cal Fire officials said. "We kindly ask that you refrain from calling to inquire about this."

Those who want to assist can visit the LA County Recovers website to learn how they might assist without interfering with ongoing firefighting and disaster-relief activities.

Wildfires ravage Los Angeles County

