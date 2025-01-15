L.A. residents in 'particularly dangerous' wind situation with raging wildfires

1 of 3 | A red flag warning will reman in effect until 3 p.m. local time for most of Ventura County and western Los Angeles County where relative humidity will be a roughly low 8%. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Residents in sSuthern California are in the middle of a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" as wind stays in the forecast with still raging wildfires, according to officials. On Wednesday, roughly 88,000 Californians remained under evacuation orders with nearly another 85,000 under a warning to evacuate, NBC Los Angeles reported. Advertisement

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated President-elect Donald Trump has yet to accept his invite to visit. Scores of people are still missing with at least 25 reported dead and fears the incoming administration and Republican Congress will withold aid in spite of ongoing threats to add "conditions" or other "strings attached" to federal help for California wildfire victims.

"I want the President-elect to meet with the communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires and understand the magnitude of the devastation," the Democratic governor said on Bluesky. "I urge him to meet with the brave firefighters and first responders on the ground and see firsthand how they've saved lives."

Advertisement

A red flag warning will remain in effect until 3 p.m. PST for most of Ventura County and western Los Angeles County where relative humidity will be a roughly low 8%.

Wind speed is expected to be at its strongest throughout the afternoon west and north of Los Angeles largely in the surrounding mountains and cantons where gusts could reach up to 70 mph.

But while this possibly could be a recipe for further fires, wind should start to relax later in the day. Advisories are set to end at 6 p.m. PST.

More than 3,000 crew members are working to restore power to more than 70,200 customers with a campsite set up for victims at the Rose Bowl stadium.

"We recognize that [public safety power shutoffs] creates hardships, yet safety remains our number one priority," Funmi Williamson, senior vice president of SoCal Edison, said Wednesday.

However, Southern California's weather outlook for the next three months looks to be drier-than-normal conditions.

Health officials have urged the public to take precautions --like wearing N-95 mask and avoiding outdoor activity if possible -- as air quality remains poor throughout much of Los Angeles County and its more than 10 million citizens.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, humidity in the forecast is expected to increase and will also see a slight change of light rain in parts of the southern California region. Next week from Wednesday through Saturday, forecasters say more and stronger Santa Ana winds may be arriving with a 40%-60% chance, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Hurst Fire has reportedly burned roughly 799 acres so far but is about 97% contained. Fires raging in Palisade and Eaton, meanwhile, have largely burned nearly a combined 39,000 acres.

The Eaton Fire is about 45% contained with more than 14,000 acres torched in the wildfires. However, the neighboring Palisades Fire has already taken with it 23,713 acres, scores of LA neighborhoods and only 19% contained so far, according to state officials.

Moreover, local residents concerned over pending insurance claims were advised to begin "immediately" to do tasks like collecting receipts as victims look to rebuild.

"Keep receipts for everything beginning immediately," advised attorney Michael Cohen as he offered helpful tips. "I mean for the toothbrush, paper clips, everything."

Wildfires ravage Los Angeles County