Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address

President Joe Biden released a letter touting his administration's accomplishments on Wednesday ahead of his farewell address in the evening. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday highlighted the accomplishments of his administration in a White House letter before he is set to issue his farewell address in the evening. In the letter, the White House touted Biden's accomplishments such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and various economic initiatives. Advertisement

"Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities," Biden wrote. "We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

"But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure."

Biden cited legislation like the American Rescue Plan, which he credited with helping the country recover economically from the pandemic faster than other major industrialized countries, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act for rebuilding crumbling roads, bridges, and numerous other projects.

He also highlighted the CHIPS and Science Act to respond to supply chain issues involving semiconductors and high-end technology that were mostly being built outside of the United States. The pitfalls were exposed during the pandemic when sectors of the economy were stalled because of the pandemic woes in other parts of the world.

Advertisement

"Today, we have the strongest economy in the world and have created a record 16.6 million new jobs," Biden said. "Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down. The racial wealth gap is the lowest it's been in 20 years. We're rebuilding our entire nation -- urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities."

In his prime-time comments, Biden is expected to further detail how the government helped lead the United States out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's consistent job growth under his administration, the drop in prescription drug prices, and investments into clean energy.

"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake," Biden is expected to say. "The very nature of who we are was at stake, and that's still the case."