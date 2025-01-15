Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 15, 2025 / 7:50 AM

Biden shares letter touting administration's acccomplishments ahead of farewell address

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden released a letter touting his administration's accomplishments on Wednesday ahead of his farewell address in the evening. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Joe Biden released a letter touting his administration's accomplishments on Wednesday ahead of his farewell address in the evening. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Wednesday highlighted the accomplishments of his administration in a White House letter before he is set to issue his farewell address in the evening.

In the letter, the White House touted Biden's accomplishments such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and various economic initiatives.

Advertisement

"Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities," Biden wrote. "We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.

"But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure."

Related

Biden cited legislation like the American Rescue Plan, which he credited with helping the country recover economically from the pandemic faster than other major industrialized countries, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act for rebuilding crumbling roads, bridges, and numerous other projects.

He also highlighted the CHIPS and Science Act to respond to supply chain issues involving semiconductors and high-end technology that were mostly being built outside of the United States. The pitfalls were exposed during the pandemic when sectors of the economy were stalled because of the pandemic woes in other parts of the world.

Advertisement

"Today, we have the strongest economy in the world and have created a record 16.6 million new jobs," Biden said. "Wages are up. Inflation continues to come down. The racial wealth gap is the lowest it's been in 20 years. We're rebuilding our entire nation -- urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities."

In his prime-time comments, Biden is expected to further detail how the government helped lead the United States out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's consistent job growth under his administration, the drop in prescription drug prices, and investments into clean energy.

"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake," Biden is expected to say. "The very nature of who we are was at stake, and that's still the case."

Latest Headlines

Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Sen. Joni Ernst says she'll vote to confirm Hegseth as defense secretary
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Sen. Joni Ernst said she will vote to confirm Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defense, making the controversial nominee's path to the helm of the Pentagon more likely.
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has once again asked a federal appeals court to reconsider a jury's guilty verdict that he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California fires: Death toll rises to 25 as dangerous winds forecast to strengthen
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The death toll from the fires burning in Los Angeles County increased to at least 25 on Tuesday, according to officials, as dangerous winds were expected to blow into Wednesday.
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FBI erases China-sponsored malware from thousands of U.S. computers
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Federal authorities announced Tuesday that they have erased Chinese malware from thousands of computers across the United States.
SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to file timely disclosure of Twitter share purchases
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
SEC sues Elon Musk for alleged failure to file timely disclosure of Twitter share purchases
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Elon Musk for allegedly failing to properly disclose his purchase of Twitter shares before buying the company, currently known as X.
DeSantis orders flags in Florida to fly at full-staff for Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DeSantis orders flags in Florida to fly at full-staff for Trump's inauguration
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered U.S. and state flags across Florida to be flown at full-staff on inauguration day Monday, becoming the latest Republican-led state to do so.
Biden designates 2 national monuments in California, preserving 848K acres
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden designates 2 national monuments in California, preserving 848K acres
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday will establish two new national monuments in fire-plagued California, days before he's set to exit the White House, according to U.S. officials.
Biden removes Cuba's designation as state sponsor of terrorism
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden removes Cuba's designation as state sponsor of terrorism
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration removed Cuba's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism on Tuesday, prompting Cuba to release hundreds of political prisoners.
House passes bill to ban transgender students from girls' and women's sports
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
House passes bill to ban transgender students from girls' and women's sports
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. House voted Tuesday to ban transgender students from girls' and women's sports in federally funded schools and educational institutions. The "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" now moves to the Senate.
New FDA proposal would put 'front-of-package' nutrition labels on food products
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
New FDA proposal would put 'front-of-package' nutrition labels on food products
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hopes "front-of-package" labeling will better improve the American population's health, the FDA announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments
Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments
U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
U.S. Navy announces 4 new nuclear submarines, their sponsors
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Trump again appeals E. Jean Carroll jury verdict
Hegseth dismisses sexual misconduct allegations, addresses sexist comments to Senate panel
Hegseth dismisses sexual misconduct allegations, addresses sexist comments to Senate panel
House Speaker Johnson orders flags to be raised, despite mourning period for Jimmy Carter
House Speaker Johnson orders flags to be raised, despite mourning period for Jimmy Carter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement