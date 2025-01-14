Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2025 / 11:15 AM

PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.2% in December, undercutting expectations

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in December, according to the Labor Department. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
U.S. Wholesale prices increased by 0.2% in December, according to the Labor Department. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices rose at a slower pace than expected in December, the Labor Department reported on Tuesday.

The December PPI Index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% while the rate for the core producer price index over the same period remained flat. Annual PPI was up 3.3% compared to a 1.1% increase in 2023.

Advertisement

The number was lower than Dow Jones estimates, which had predicted that producer prices had risen 0.4% in December. Prices did rise 0.4% in November, easing the pain of inflation for wholesalers.

The report said the rise in prices was due to a 0.6% increase in goods over the month while prices for final demand services remained unchanged. The price for core PPI, not includingfood, energy, and trade services, rose 0.1%in December, the same as in November.

Related

The Labor Department noted that it was the third consecutive monthly increase for PPI goods.

The PPI index, without food, energy, and trade services for 2024 increased 3.3%, more than one point over the Fed benchmark, and higher than the 2.7% the core PPI rose in 2023.

"The December increase in prices for final demand goods is attributable to a 3.5% jump in the index for final demand energy," the Labor Department said. "In contrast, prices for final demand foods edged down 0.1% while the index for final demand goods less food and energy were unchanged."

Advertisement

The final service demand index leveled off after increasing 0.3% in November. The 2.2% increase in final demand transportation and warehousing service was offset by 0.2% in less trade, transportation and warehousing and final demand trade services.

Latest Headlines

Defense secretary nominee Hegseth faces Senate panel questions
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Defense secretary nominee Hegseth faces Senate panel questions
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday reviewing President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.
Your smartwatch band may contain harmful forever chemicals, researchers warn
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Your smartwatch band may contain harmful forever chemicals, researchers warn
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Wearing a smartwatch or fitness tracker may not be a boon to your health after all. Rather, it could expose the skin to harmful "forever chemicals."
Starbucks to require purchase to use restrooms, store facilities
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Starbucks to require purchase to use restrooms, store facilities
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The world's largest coffee café chain announced on Monday a reversal on a policy where visitors will not now be required to purchase something, anything if they want to hang out at their facility and use the restroom.
'Green and Gold' focuses on plight of Wis. dairy farmers, love of Green Bay Packers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Green and Gold' focuses on plight of Wis. dairy farmers, love of Green Bay Packers
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A movie about a Wisconsin dairy farmer's desperate bid to avoid foreclosure through a bet on his beloved Green Bay Packers is debuting this month with the help of a farm charity backed by the Culver's restaurant chain.
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not for winning re-election, said Jack Smith, special counsel who indicted the former and future president, in his final report.
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags at the Texas Capitol and state buildings to be flown at full-staff for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is convening state lawmakers for a special session to impose additional duties on local officials and secure funding to facilitate President-elect Donald Trump's promised immigration crackdown.
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson called for "conditions" Monday on any federal fire aid to California, as he accused state and local leaders of being "derelict in their duty" as the wildfires have killed at least 24.
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Confirmation hearings get underway this week on Capitol Hill, as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The United States named an online extreme right-wing group of White supremacists a designated terrorist organization on Monday, accusing it and its leaders of promoting race and ethnic-based violence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement