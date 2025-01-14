Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2025 / 9:54 AM

Defense secretary nominee Hegseth faces Senate panel questions

By Joe Fisher
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth prepares to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine Hegseth's expected nomination at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth prepares to testify before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing to examine Hegseth's expected nomination at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday reviewing President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth is expected to face a contentious confirmation process due to allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and mismanaging the finances of a veterans nonprofit organization. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and former Fox News contributor.

Advertisement

U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., called the hearing into order on Capitol Hill at 9:30 a.m. EST. He acknowledged signals of approval from the audience as Hegseth entered and in his opening speech remarked that Hegseth may be an "excellent choice."

Admittedly this nomination is unconventional. The nominee is unconventional," Wicker said. "Just like that New York developer who rode down the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president. That may be what makes Mr. Hegseth an excellent choice."

Related

Ranking member Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is more skeptical about Hegseth's nomination.

"Mr. Hegseth, I do not believe you are qualified to meet the overwhelming demands of this job," Reed said. "We must acknowledge the concerning public reports against you. A variety of sources, including your own writings, implicate you with disregarding the laws of war, financial mismanagement, racist and sexist remarks about men and women in uniform, alcohol abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and other troubling issues."

Advertisement

Wicker outlined some of the issues the next defense secretary will face. Among them, he noted that the Pentagon has not passed an audit in several years.

"Today's Department of Defense is no longer prepared for great power competition," Wicker said. "It is not a national defense institution ready to achieve and sustain technological supremacy across the range of operations."

Latest Headlines

Starbucks to require purchase to use restrooms, store facilities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Starbucks to require purchase to use restrooms, store facilities
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The world's largest coffee café chain announced on Monday a reversal on a policy where visitors will not now be required to purchase something, anything if they want to hang out at their facility and use the restroom.
'Green and Gold' focuses on plight of Wis. dairy farmers, love of Green Bay Packers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Green and Gold' focuses on plight of Wis. dairy farmers, love of Green Bay Packers
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A movie about a Wisconsin dairy farmer's desperate bid to avoid foreclosure through a bet on his beloved Green Bay Packers is debuting this month with the help of a farm charity backed by the Culver's restaurant chain.
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not for winning re-election, said Jack Smith, special counsel who indicted the former and future president, in his final report.
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags at the Texas Capitol and state buildings to be flown at full-staff for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is convening state lawmakers for a special session to impose additional duties on local officials and secure funding to facilitate President-elect Donald Trump's promised immigration crackdown.
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson called for "conditions" Monday on any federal fire aid to California, as he accused state and local leaders of being "derelict in their duty" as the wildfires have killed at least 24.
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Confirmation hearings get underway this week on Capitol Hill, as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The United States named an online extreme right-wing group of White supremacists a designated terrorist organization on Monday, accusing it and its leaders of promoting race and ethnic-based violence.
Special counsel David Weiss denounces President Biden in final Hunter prosecution report
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Special counsel David Weiss denounces President Biden in final Hunter prosecution report
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Special counsel David Weiss, who spent six years investigating Hunter Biden before his father pardoned him last month, blasted President Joe Biden in his final report, which was transmitted Monday to Congress.
New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to be constructed "in the years ahead," will carry the names of former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush, the White House announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement