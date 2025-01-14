Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump would have been convicted for attempting to overturn the 2020 election if not for him winning re-election, Jack Smith, special counsel who indicted the former and future president, said in his final report on the case, which was submitted to Congress early Tuesday.
Trump was charged by Smith with four felony counts in August 2023 for his efforts to maintain power following his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. However, amid litigation, the special counsel was forced to move to dismiss the case after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November.