Starbucks will no longer allow guests to use its restrooms, patios and other facilities without making a purchase later this month.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Starbucks plans to reverse its policy of allowing visitors to use the restroom or other facilities in its stores without being required to purchase anything. Starbucks said Monday its new policy will affect its 11,000 cafes in North America, one of the first major changes by new CEO Brian Niccol as he tries to address dragging sales numbers. Advertisement

"Starbucks spaces are for use by our partners and customers -- this includes our cafes, patios and restrooms," the new code of conduct states.

The policy to allow people to stay with purchasing anything was started in 2018 after two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks and the company was accused of discriminatory practices.

The new policy will take effect Jan. 27, which outlaws smoking, vaping, or begging. Starbucks officials said there will be postings banning discrimination and harassment, violence, or abusive language, outside alcohol, drug use, and other disruptive behavior.

"By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone," said Jaci Anderson, a Starbucks spokesperson, according to Axios.

The two men arrested at the Philadelphia Starbucks that led to the initial change, Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson, received an undisclosed settlement from the coffee chain.

A former regional manager, Shannon Phillips, who was fired by Starbucks in connection with the incident won a $25.6 million judgment against the chain for being terminated because she was White.