Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, her office said. "Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inauguration Ceremonies," the Office of the former president and first lady said, according to The Hill. "Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

While Michelle Obama has attended all the inaugurations since Barack Obama was president, including Trump's first term in 2017, she has never hidden her disdain for politics.

On her The Light podcast in March 2023, she shared a little bit about her happiness outside of the spotlight.

"Being outside of politics and outside of the divisiveness of our politics is just a better place," she said on the blog. "I just think that people can hear you better if you have a point. If you're not a politician, which shouldn't be the case, but that's where we are. So yes, I'm happier outside of that."

Michelle Obama also did not attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in Washington last week. She was reportedly in Hawaii.