DeSantis orders flags in Florida to fly at full-staff for Trump's inauguration

American Flags fly at half-staff at the Washington Monument with the U.S. Capitol in the background in honor of former President Jimmy Carter on Saturday. Carter died at 100 on December 29. With the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump to occur within the 30-day mourning period for Carter, some Republican led states have moved to permit their flags to be raised to full-staff on Jan. 20 when Trump is to be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday ordered U.S. and state flags across Florida to be flown at full-staff on inauguration day Monday, becoming the latest Republican-led state to do so as flags nationwide are being flown at half-staff in mourning following the death of President Jimmy Carter. DeSantis, a Republican and staunch ally of President-elect Donald Trump, announced the order in a letter addressed to Brian Fienemann, the director of Real Estate Management and Development in Florida. Advertisement

"In light of the importance of this day, and on this patriotic occasion, I hereby order all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Florida Capitol and across all state buildings, installations and grounds for the inauguration of the 47th president of the United States, Donald J. Trump," DeSantis wrote.

"On this unique occasion, where we simultaneously celebrate the service of an incoming president and commend the service of a former president, our nation's flag will be prominently displayed at full-staff to honor the tradition of our founding fathers and the sacrifices made by those who have served to ensure the torch of liberty continues to burn strong."

Flags in Florida were being flown at half-staff, as they were throughout the country, per a proclamation from President Joe Biden issued Dec. 29 to honor Carter, the United States' 39th president who died that day at the age of 100. The flags are to fly at half-staff for 30 days.

Following Biden's announcement, Trump issued a statement accusing Democrats of being "giddy" that flags would be flown at half-staff during his inauguration.

"They think it's so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our Country, they only think about themselves," Trump complained on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast."

"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it."

The order in Florida came the same day as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., granted Trump's request on Tuesday to suspend the 30-day mourning period during the president-elect's inauguration, permitting flags to raise to full staff for the day.

On Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, both Republicans and Trump allies, directed their flags to fly at full-staff on Jan. 20.

Both Ivey and DeSantis stated that flags in their states would again be lowered to half-staff following inauguration day. It was unclear if Texas would do the same.

DeSantis earlier this month had also directed for flags to be flown at half-staff to mark the passing of former Gov. Buddy MacKay until sunset Wednesday.