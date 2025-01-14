Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 14, 2025 / 1:35 PM / Updated at 2:00 PM

Capitol One sued by U.S. for allegedly 'cheating' customers out of billions in interest payments

By Chris Benson
Headquartered in McLean, VA., Capital One, N.A. is a national bank with more than $480 billion in assets and a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corp. offering multiple deposit account products, according to a notice. File Photo/UPI
1 of 3 | Headquartered in McLean, VA., Capital One, N.A. is a national bank with more than $480 billion in assets and a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corp. offering multiple deposit account products, according to a notice. File Photo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday announced a lawsuit alleging Capital One scammed billions of dollars off its customers in interest payments while it seeks to expand its own global enterprise.

"The CFPB is suing Capital One for cheating families out of billions of dollars on their savings accounts," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra wrote Tuesday in a release.

Advertisement

The CFB contends that Capital One and its parent holding company cheated U.S. consumers out of more than $2 billion in interest payments on savings accounts by allegedly misleading about its 360 Savings accounts, and further obscured its higher-interest savings product from customers.

"Banks should not be baiting people with promises they can't live up to," added the outgoing director of the CFPB -- the agency possibly on a federal chopping block after billionaire and Trump adviser Elon Musk said he wants to "delete" the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau designed to advocate for average American citizens.

Advertisement

Headquartered in McLean, Va., Capital One, N.A. is a national bank with more than $480 billion in assets and a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corp. offering multiple deposit account products, according to a notice.

According to the CFPB, Capital One allegedly promised that its flagship "360 Savings" account would provide one of the "best" and "highest" interest rates in the United States. However, the bank froze the interest rate at a low level while rates rose nationwide.

It's alleged that Capital One misled about its "high interest" accounts. CFB officials say the credit giant "illegally deceived consumers" and allegedly violated the 1991 Truth in Savings Act by "representing that 360 Savings provided a variable interest rate" that was claimed to be the country's top, best or "highest" and would consistently earn more interest than an average savings account.

However, Capital One did not specifically notify 360 Savings accountholders about the new product, U.S. officials said.

The CFPB further alleged Capital One kept consumers in the dark to maintain a two-tier system. Officials added the credit company misrepresented to existing customers that its 360 Savings account was the singular 360 high-interest savings product with the features, terms, and conditions of 360 Savings.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the American Economic Liberties Project urged U.S. officials to consider how Capital One is attempting to merge with its rival Discover in a more than $35 billion acquisition that could close as early as this year.

In addition, Capital One dubiously obscured from its customers newer, much-higher-interest 360 Performance Savings accounts which otherwise had the same terms or other conditions and features of its 360 Savings account.

"Even at its current size, the bank can't obey the law," AELP officials posted Tuesday on Bluesky in its urge to federal regulators overseeing the sale's approval.

This was echoed last February by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Miss., who said the the Discover-Capital One merger "should be blocked," and suggested that Congress cap credit card rates "pronto."

An ex-Missouri attorney general, the conservative GOP senator stated a possible merger "sounds like the credit card companies finding another way to screw the American people."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hegseth dismisses sexual misconduct allegations, addresses sexist comments to Senate panel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hegseth dismisses sexual misconduct allegations, addresses sexist comments to Senate panel
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Senate Armed Services Committee has concluded its hearing Tuesday reviewing President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth.
Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Michelle Obama to skip Trump inauguration
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday, her office said.
Lawmakers call for extension to TikTok ban timeline
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lawmakers call for extension to TikTok ban timeline
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is leading a bipartisan effort to give ByteDance more than to sell the U.S. portion of TikTok before Sunday's deadline.
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.2% in December, undercutting expectations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.2% in December, undercutting expectations
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in December, half of what Wall Street forecasters believe would jump while the rate for the core producer price index over the same period remained flat, the Labor Departm
Your smartwatch band may contain harmful forever chemicals, researchers warn
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Your smartwatch band may contain harmful forever chemicals, researchers warn
NEW YORK, Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Wearing a smartwatch or fitness tracker may not be a boon to your health after all. Rather, it could expose the skin to harmful "forever chemicals."
Starbucks to require purchase to use restrooms, store facilities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Starbucks to require purchase to use restrooms, store facilities
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The world's largest coffee café chain announced on Monday a reversal on a policy where visitors will not now be required to purchase something, anything if they want to hang out at their facility and use the restroom.
'Green and Gold' focuses on plight of Wis. dairy farmers, love of Green Bay Packers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Green and Gold' focuses on plight of Wis. dairy farmers, love of Green Bay Packers
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A movie about a Wisconsin dairy farmer's desperate bid to avoid foreclosure through a bet on his beloved Green Bay Packers is debuting this month with the help of a farm charity backed by the Culver's restaurant chain.
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Donald Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not for winning re-election, said Jack Smith, special counsel who indicted the former and future president, in his final report.
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags at the Texas Capitol and state buildings to be flown at full-staff for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
DeSantis calls for special session to prepare Florida for Trump's immigration crackdown
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is convening state lawmakers for a special session to impose additional duties on local officials and secure funding to facilitate President-elect Donald Trump's promised immigration crackdown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Speaker Mike Johnson calls for 'conditions' on California wildfire aid
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Special counsel: Trump would have been convicted of election interference if not elected
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement