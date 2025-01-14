Trending
Jan. 14, 2025 / 1:11 AM

Abbott directs flags to fly at full-staff for Trump inauguration despite nat'l order for Carter

By Darryl Coote
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday order flags at the Texas Capitol and all government buildings to be flown at full staff on Jan. 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday order flags at the Texas Capitol and all government buildings to be flown at full staff on Jan. 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered flags at the Texas Capitol and state buildings to be flown at full-staff for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, defying a White House proclamation that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days following the death of President Jimmy Carter.

"While we honor the service of a former president, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming president and the bright future ahead of the United States of America," Abbott, a Republican and Trump ally, said in a Monday statement announcing the order.

Carter, the 39th U.S. president and Nobel Peace Prize recipient, died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation that day directing U.S. flags at the White House and all public buildings to be flown at half-staff for 30 days "in honor and tribute to the memory of President James Earl Carter Jr. and as an expression of public sorrow."

In his statement, Abbott said that Texas mourns Carter's death and that the nation honors him by flying flags at half-staff for 30 days, but on Jan. 20, inauguration day, flags in Texas will be flown at full-staff.

"As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump."

It was unclear if the flags would be returned to half-staff in Texas on Jan. 21.

Abbott's announcement comes after Trump issued a statement earlier this month accusing Democrats of being "giddy" that flags would be flown at half-staff during his inauguration.

"They think it's so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don't love our Country, they only think about themselves," Trump complained on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast.

"Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it," Trump continued. "Let's see how it plays out."

