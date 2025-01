President-elect Donald Trump exits a meeting with Senate Republicans on earlier this month. On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon said she would not block release of special counsel Jack Smith’s report about his investigation of Trump and attempts to overturn 2020’s election results, according to reports. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday said she would not block release of special counsel Jack Smith's report about his investigation of President-elect Donald Trump and attempts to overturn 2020's election results, according to reports. Cannon scheduled a hearing for later in the week to address parts of Smith's report involving his probe of classified documents, according to reports by CNN and The Hill. Advertisement

Cannon's five-page ruling denied attempts by Trump and two of his co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case from blocking the release of two volumes of the report.

"Based on these representations, the Court sees an insufficient basis to grant emergency injunctive relief as to Volume I," Cannon wrote.

This past week, Smith resigned from the Justice Department after completing work on the two cases against the former and future president.

Monday's ruling comes just days before Trump is to be sworn in as president. Trump was indicted on four felony charges related to the incident, but those charges were dropped after he won the 2024 election.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.