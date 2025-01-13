New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation in the Philippine Sea. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced two new nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to enter service in the mid-2030s, will carry the names of former President William Clinton and former President George W. Bush. File U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to be constructed "in the years ahead," will carry the names of former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush, the White House announced Monday. "When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled," President Joe Biden said in a statement, one week before he leaves office. Advertisement

"Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being Commander-in-Chief. And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their service member."

Clinton served in the White House between 1993 to 2001, and Bush served from 2001 to 2009.

The future USS William J. Clinton, or CVN 82, and the future USS George W. Bush, or CVN 83, will join "the most capable, flexible and professional Navy that has ever put to sea." The aircraft carriers are expected to enter service in the mid-2030s, according to the White House.

Exactly 17 years ago Monday, the White House announced another aircraft carrier would be commissioned under the name of a former president. The USS Gerald R. Ford, or CVN 78, launched in October 2013.

The USS Ronald Reagan, named after the 40th president who served from 1981 to 1989, was commissioned in July 2003 and had been forward-deployed in Japan since 2015. Last year, it departed Yokosuka for its new homeport at Bremerton in Washington state.

The USS George H.W. Bush, CVN 77 and named after George W. Bush's father who served one term as president from 1989 to 1993, launched on July 14, 2010 in the Atlantic Ocean.

The newer aircraft carriers to be constructed will be faster and carry more technology than the older Nimitz ships. The increased automation will also require fewer sailors to crew them.

"May God protect all who sail aboard USS William J. Clinton, USS George W. Bush and every other ship in our fleet," Biden added. "And may God continue to bless our troops."