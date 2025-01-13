Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2025 / 7:33 PM

New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush

By Sheri Walsh
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation in the Philippine Sea. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced two new nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to enter service in the mid-2030s, will carry the names of former President William Clinton and former President George W. Bush. File U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) sails in formation in the Philippine Sea. On Monday, President Joe Biden announced two new nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to enter service in the mid-2030s, will carry the names of former President William Clinton and former President George W. Bush. File U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Hong

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to be constructed "in the years ahead," will carry the names of former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush, the White House announced Monday.

"When I personally delivered the news to Bill and George, they were deeply humbled," President Joe Biden said in a statement, one week before he leaves office.

Advertisement

"Each knows firsthand the weight of the responsibilities that come with being Commander-in-Chief. And both know well our duty to support the families and loved ones who wait and worry for the safe return of their service member."

Clinton served in the White House between 1993 to 2001, and Bush served from 2001 to 2009.

Related

The future USS William J. Clinton, or CVN 82, and the future USS George W. Bush, or CVN 83, will join "the most capable, flexible and professional Navy that has ever put to sea." The aircraft carriers are expected to enter service in the mid-2030s, according to the White House.

Exactly 17 years ago Monday, the White House announced another aircraft carrier would be commissioned under the name of a former president. The USS Gerald R. Ford, or CVN 78, launched in October 2013.

Advertisement

The USS Ronald Reagan, named after the 40th president who served from 1981 to 1989, was commissioned in July 2003 and had been forward-deployed in Japan since 2015. Last year, it departed Yokosuka for its new homeport at Bremerton in Washington state.

The USS George H.W. Bush, CVN 77 and named after George W. Bush's father who served one term as president from 1989 to 1993, launched on July 14, 2010 in the Atlantic Ocean.

The newer aircraft carriers to be constructed will be faster and carry more technology than the older Nimitz ships. The increased automation will also require fewer sailors to crew them.

"May God protect all who sail aboard USS William J. Clinton, USS George W. Bush and every other ship in our fleet," Biden added. "And may God continue to bless our troops."

Latest Headlines

Almost 100K Californians under evacuation warning as wildfires still burn, winds pick up
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Almost 100K Californians under evacuation warning as wildfires still burn, winds pick up
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- More than 92,000 residents in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders as wildfires rage in southern California with looming winds at an "extremely critical" stage, according to multiple reports.
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will not block release of special counsel Jack Smith's report of President-elect Trump's alleged effort to overturn 2020's election results
America's alliances stronger than 4 years ago, Biden says in State Department farewell
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
America's alliances stronger than 4 years ago, Biden says in State Department farewell
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- In his last foreign policy speech as president, Joe Biden on Monday made an argument that the United States is better positioned diplomatically now than four years ago.
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced approving student loan relief for more than 150,000 borrowers on Monday.
Apple asks investors to keep DEI policies, among companies facing shareholder vote
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Apple asks investors to keep DEI policies, among companies facing shareholder vote
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple is asking investors to keep its diversity, equity and inclusion policies amid a sweeping reversal by other technology and business entities following President-elect Trump's November election win.
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new guidelines for artificial intelligence "diffusion" in the United States, which include streamlining licensing for chip orders, steps to slow smuggling, and raising security standard
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires around Los Angeles has grown to 24 on Sunday night as California authorities revealed that more people have been reported missing.
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke Sunday, their two offices said, as the White House pushes to secure a cease-fire deal prior to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are dead and more than 10,000 structures have been damaged by catastrophic wildfires devastating southern California.
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to help end the new congestion pricing plan in New York City. He made the comments to supporters during a meeting with Republican members of New York's House delegation Saturday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement