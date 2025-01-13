Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2025 / 10:27 PM

U.S. blacklists online White supremacist group as terrorist organization

By Darryl Coote
The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday designated The Terrorgram Collective a terrorist organization. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
The State Department under Secretary Antony Blinken on Monday designated The Terrorgram Collective a terrorist organization. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The United States named an online extreme right-wing group of White supremacists a designated terrorist organization on Monday, accusing it and its leaders of promoting race and ethnic-based violence.

Members of the transnational Terrorgram Collective connect via Telegram, hence its name, where they promote White supremacy and encourage racially or ethnically motivated violence.

Advertisement

Its users have been blamed for a number of violent attacks, including the October shooting outside a Slovakia LGBTQ+ bar that killed three people, including the gunman; a July planned attack on a New Jersey energy facility; and an August kift attack at a Turkey mosque that injured five.

"The Terrorgram Collective is being designated for having committed or attempted to commit, posing a significant risk of committing or having participated in training to commit acts of terrorism that threaten the security of United States nationals or the national security, foreign policy of economy of the United States," the State Department said in a statement.

Related

Three leaders of the collective -- Ciro Daniel Amorim Ferreira of Brazil, Noah Licul of Croatia and Hedrik-Wahl Muller of South Africa -- were individually listed as Specially Designated Global terrorists.

Advertisement

With the designations, all property and interests in property of the collective as well as those named in the United States is blocked and Americans are barred from doing business with them. According to State Department officials, the terrorist designations expose and isolate those named from using the U.S. financial system.

In September, two U.S.-based leaders of the collective -- Dallas Humber of California and Matthew Allison of Idaho -- were charged in a 15-count indictment for conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists and soliciting hate crimes and the murder of federal officials.

According to the indictment, the pair spread online video and publications that provided what federal prosecutors described as "specific advice" for carrying out crimes and a hit list for assassinations.

They are accused of inciting users, including those behind the Slovakia, New Jersey and Turkey attacks.

The collective was designated as a terrorist organization in Britain following approval from its Parliament in April. The order criminalizes being a member of the collective with a potential sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

Latest Headlines

Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth expected to face contentious confirmation hearing
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Confirmation hearings get underway this week on Capitol Hill, as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is scheduled to appear Tuesday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.
Special counsel David Weiss denounces President Biden in final Hunter prosecution report
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Special counsel David Weiss denounces President Biden in final Hunter prosecution report
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Special counsel David Weiss, who spent six years investigating Hunter Biden before his father pardoned him last month, blasted President Joe Biden in his final report, which was transmitted Monday to Congress.
New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New aircraft carriers to be named for former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, to be constructed "in the years ahead," will carry the names of former President Bill Clinton and former President George W. Bush, the White House announced Monday.
Almost 100K Californians under evacuation warning as wildfires still burn, winds pick up
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Almost 100K Californians under evacuation warning as wildfires still burn, winds pick up
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- More than 92,000 residents in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders as wildfires rage in southern California with looming winds at an "extremely critical" stage, according to multiple reports.
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon will not block release of special counsel Jack Smith's report of President-elect Trump's alleged effort to overturn 2020's election results
America's alliances stronger than 4 years ago, Biden says in State Department farewell
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
America's alliances stronger than 4 years ago, Biden says in State Department farewell
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- In his last foreign policy speech as president, Joe Biden on Monday made an argument that the United States is better positioned diplomatically now than four years ago.
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced approving student loan relief for more than 150,000 borrowers on Monday.
Apple asks investors to keep DEI policies, among companies facing shareholder vote
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Apple asks investors to keep DEI policies, among companies facing shareholder vote
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple is asking investors to keep its diversity, equity and inclusion policies amid a sweeping reversal by other technology and business entities following President-elect Trump's November election win.
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new guidelines for artificial intelligence "diffusion" in the United States, which include streamlining licensing for chip orders, steps to slow smuggling, and raising security standard
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires around Los Angeles has grown to 24 on Sunday night as California authorities revealed that more people have been reported missing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Japan
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
IDF says it hit Hezbollah in Lebanon after truce mechanism failed to address threats
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
Judge allows partial release of Trump election interference report
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement