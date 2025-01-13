Almost 100K Californians under evacuation warning as wildfires still burn, winds pick up

1 of 8 | Rubble inside the Pasadena Community Church, destroyed in the Eaton wildfire, is all that remains amid the walls still standing in Altadena, Calif., on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- More than 92,000 residents in Los Angeles County are under evacuation orders as wildfires continue to rage in southern California with looming winds at an "extremely critical" stage, according to multiple reports. At least 24 people are dead and dozens still missing, officials say. Advertisement

"My top priority, and the priority of everyone else, is to do everything we can to protect lives," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said at Monday's news conference as she went over the city's plan to contain the ongoing wildfires. Bass has been under fire in recent days over authorities response to the fires and what lead up to them.

Nearly 39,000 acres so far have been lost to the flames in the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires.

Windy conditions over the next few days in west Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County will threaten progress made to quell the historic fires, the National Weather Service in L.A. posted Sunday.

However, most of the Los Angeles Unified School District was set to be reopened Monday, the district announced on Sunday, the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom said he signed an executive order to "direct fast action to clear wildfire debris across Southern California and prepare for the heightened risk" of mudslides in affected areas.

January typically is Southern California's second-wettest month, but no rain has yet to fall this year. A red flag warning will be in effect through Wednesday due to a combination of strong winds and lower humidity as officials anticipate conditions will worsen.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said Monday he is getting "frequently briefed" on the wildfires as he expressed condolences to the families of victims who have perished in the fires.

"At my direction, hundreds of federal personnel and unique federal aerial and ground support has been sent to California to support the firefighting efforts and help communities in need," the outgoing president stated.

Biden's announced action on the fires come days before Trump's second inauguration and uncertainty about the president-elect's possible unwillingness to aid the liberal-leaning state.

On Saturday, Newsom launched www.californiafirefacts.com to address what he called "mis- and dis-information" allegedly spread by President-elect Donald Trump and his billionaire adviser Elon Musk on his social media platform X.

Biden, however, wrote his administration remains "laser-focused on helping survivors and we will continue to use every tool available to support the urgent firefight as the winds are projected to increase."

Officials say the Eaton and Palisades fires likely are the second and fourth most destructive in state history.

The Eaton fire is only 33% contained and has so far torched roughly 14,117 acres. The neighboring Palisades fire, however, has taken about 23,713 acres and is only 14% contained.

On Monday, a Pentagon official said that over the weekend more than 16,000 gallons of fire suppressant was dropped on wildfires by U.S. military aircraft.

"Eight C-130s, equipped with the modular airborne fire-fighting system or MAFFS, are currently on station at Channel Islands Air National Guard Station to support aerial firefighting efforts," Major Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed.

According to Ryder, additional MAFFS missions are anticipated for Monday.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County residents have been urged to prepare for further evacuation efforts.

"We know from experience that if you wait for the order, you might get caught up in the congestion," said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone. "We know we had some issues earlier, but please do not turn off those wireless emergency alerts on your telephone."

But Morrone did indicate that L.A. officials are "absolutely better prepared" for the coming winds with increased personnel, aircraft and resources from California's mobilization center.

Looting, arson or other criminal activities have been reported since the wildfires caught on in places such as Pacific Palisades.

The Santa Monica Police Department made 39 arrests with 10 reported burglaries, in evacuation zones between Jan. 7 and Jan. 12.

On Monday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced a series of charges on suspects that he vowed will be prosecuted "to the full extent of the law."