President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the jobs report at the White House on Friday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday approved student loan relief for more than 150,000 borrowers. Biden said the new relief is going to 85,000 to attended schools that allegedly "cheated and defrauded" students, 61,000 borrowers with total or permanent disabilities, and 6,100 public service workers. Advertisement

The president said the new student loan relief brings the total number of student borrowers receiving relief under his administration to more than five million.

"My administration has taken historic action to reduce the burden of student debt, hold bad actors accountable, and fight on behalf of students across the country," Biden said in a White House statement.

"Since Day One of my administration, I promised to ensure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity, and I'm proud to say we have forgiven more student loan debt than any other administration in history."

Biden has been able to do that against fierce Republican opposition. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the president's initial COVID-19-related student debt that would have affected millions of borrowers.

Since then, Biden has gradually continued to loan forgiveness efforts by fixing and better managing the Education Department's existing debt relief program.

Advertisement

The latest GOP effort came last September when seven Republican-led states filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for attempting to cancel debt. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey accused the administration then of trying to skirt previous Supreme Court rulings about its past student loan relief efforts.