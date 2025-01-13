Trending
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2025 / 9:26 AM

Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on today's jobs report and the state of the economy on Friday. His administration announced new artificial intelligence guidelines on Monday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on today's jobs report and the state of the economy on Friday. His administration announced new artificial intelligence guidelines on Monday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new guidelines for artificial intelligence "diffusion" in the United States, which include streamlining licensing for chip orders, steps to slow smuggling, and raising security standards.

The White House said the interim final rule will bolster U.S. leadership in the artificial intelligence field while providing clarity with partner nations regarding stamping out loopholes in on-chip control and discouraging bad actors from technology theft.

"The United States must act decisively to lead this transition by ensuring that U.S. technology undergirds global AI use and that adversaries cannot easily abuse advanced AI," the White House said in a statement.

"In the wrong hands, powerful AI systems have the potential to exacerbate significant national security risks, including by enabling the development of weapons of mass destruction, supporting powerful offensive cyber operations, and aiding human rights abuses, such as mass surveillance."

The Biden administration said adversaries are already actively deploying AI, including technology developed in the United States, to undermine the country's leadership in the field.

The new rule sets no chip sales restrictions to 18 allied countries and partners while maintaining "robust" technology protections; allowing "universal verified end-user status" to those who meet high security and trust standards and limiting those who don't meet those standards.

The new rule would allow government-to-government arrangements to cultivate an international ecosystem of shared values regarding the development, deployment, and use of AI.

"The rule builds on previous regulations that aim to protect U.S. national security, including the October 2022 and October 2023 chip controls," the White House said. "It follows a broad range of relevant engagements over the past 10 months with stakeholders, bipartisan members of Congress, military representatives, and foreign allies and partners."

Latest Headlines

Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires around Los Angeles has grown to 24 on Sunday night as California authorities revealed that more people have been reported missing.
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke Sunday, their two offices said, as the White House pushes to secure a cease-fire deal prior to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are dead and more than 10,000 structures have been damaged by catastrophic wildfires devastating southern California.
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to help end the new congestion pricing plan in New York City. He made the comments to supporters during a meeting with Republican members of New York's House delegation Saturday.
Death toll rises to 16 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises to 16 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters have partly or mostly contained four remaining wildfires in the Los Angeles area as of Saturday while more than 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders.
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued a report on its exhaustive probe of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in which it concludes that while there is no longer any "avenue of prosecution," it provides a needed historic record.
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith, who pursued two criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump, has resigned from the Justice Department, according to a federal court filing made Saturday.
Winter storm socks Atlanta with 2 inches of snow; Carolinas see ice, cold
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Winter storm socks Atlanta with 2 inches of snow; Carolinas see ice, cold
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Parts of Georgia and Carolinas are digging out from a winter storm on Saturday after it produced heavy snow, freezing rain and ice across the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tesla has recalled more than 239,000 of its Model 3, S, X and Y electric vehicles due to software problems that might disable their rearview cameras.
