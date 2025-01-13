Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 13, 2025 / 12:26 PM

Apple asks investors to keep DEI policies, among companies facing shareholder vote

By Chris Benson
The proposed DEI rollback plan "inappropriately seeks to micromanage the company's programs and policies by suggesting a specific means of legal compliance," Apple’s board of directors, which includes CEO Tim Cook (seen in August in Venice, Italy) argued. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 2 | The proposed DEI rollback plan "inappropriately seeks to micromanage the company's programs and policies by suggesting a specific means of legal compliance," Apple’s board of directors, which includes CEO Tim Cook (seen in August in Venice, Italy) argued. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Tech giant Apple is asking investors to keep its diversity, equity and inclusion policies amid a sweeping reversal by other technology and business entities following President-elect Trump's November election win.

Claiming Apple's DEI efforts expose companies to "litigation, reputational and financial risks," the conservative think tank National Center for Public Policy Research called on Apple to nix its policy, but Apple leadership rejected NCPPR's proposal, according to a proxy filing.

Advertisement

"The proposal is unnecessary as Apple already has a well-established compliance program," the company wrote in part to investors.

It will be voted on Feb. 25 by shareholders at Apple's next annual meeting to be held virtually.

Related

The rollback plan "inappropriately seeks to micromanage the Company's programs and policies by suggesting a specific means of legal compliance," argued Apple's board of directors.

It follows a similar effort by NCPPR at shopping conglomerate Costco, which recently reaffirmed support for its own DEI policy as it approaches a Jan. 23 shareholder vote roughly a month before Apple is set to vote on the same topic.

Advertisement

It's one of several other large companies -- including colleges, universities and states -- that swiftly lined up to re-examine or ditch DEI initiatives amid a cultural backlash and a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that effectively ended "affirmative action" policies.

According to Apple, its management team and board, which include CEO Tim Cook, "maintain active oversight of legal and regulatory risks and compliance for our global business."

The company added its approach to DEI "reflects careful determinations regarding our legal compliance and business practices that require complex analysis, extensive knowledge and understanding of the employment and other laws and regulations in multiple jurisdictions," the board wrote in its urge to shareholders to maintain its current policy approach.

Meanwhile, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, announced last week it was ending its DEI programs.

"The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the US is changing," Janelle Gale, Meta's vice president of human resources, wrote in an internal memo.

It joined others like Amazon, McDonalds, Alphabet, Walmart, Microsoft and Zoom in a reversal of DEI policies or other changes after threats of retaliation by right-wing groups.

Advertisement

Last year in March, Alabama enacted a law banning state and federal funding for DEI programs in the state's public schools and universities. Florida likewise banned the use of public money for DEI programming early last year in a long-standing fight against a so-called "woke" political agenda.

It came on the heels of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's announcement on Tuesday that Meta will, among other things, end its third-party fact-checking program in order to shift to a user-generated "Community Notes" format similar to Elon Musk's X over the coming months.

Meanwhile, Home improvement chain Lowe's revealed in August its plan to end participation in Human Rights Campaign-sponsored surveys, and that it will place its diversity resource groups under one umbrella, according to a leaked internal memo.

That arrived after Lowe's recently earned a "perfect" rating by the pro-LGBTQ+ HRC, and CEO Marvin Ellison was named last June the "Ethical Leader of the Year" by the Society for Human Resource Management.

Latest Headlines

Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Biden announces new student debt relief for 150,000
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced approving student loan relief for more than 150,000 borrowers on Monday.
Judge to allow partial release of Jack Smith report on Trump election interference
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Judge to allow partial release of Jack Smith report on Trump election interference
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon said she would not block release of special counsel Jack Smith's report about his investigation of President-elect Donald Trump and attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden administration sets new guidelines for AI 'diffusion,' security
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new guidelines for artificial intelligence "diffusion" in the United States, which include streamlining licensing for chip orders, steps to slow smuggling, and raising security standard
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires around Los Angeles has grown to 24 on Sunday night as California authorities revealed that more people have been reported missing.
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza cease-fire negotiations
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel spoke Sunday, their two offices said, as the White House pushes to secure a cease-fire deal prior to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- At least 16 people are dead and more than 10,000 structures have been damaged by catastrophic wildfires devastating southern California.
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to help end the new congestion pricing plan in New York City. He made the comments to supporters during a meeting with Republican members of New York's House delegation Saturday.
Death toll rises to 16 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Death toll rises to 16 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters have partly or mostly contained four remaining wildfires in the Los Angeles area as of Saturday while more than 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders.
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued a report on its exhaustive probe of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in which it concludes that while there is no longer any "avenue of prosecution," it provides a needed historic record.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
Calmer winds help California firefighters battle blazes as death toll climbs to 24
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say
Illegal Israeli settlers continue West Bank violence
Illegal Israeli settlers continue West Bank violence
Zelensky vows 'there will be more' North Korean troops captured
Zelensky vows 'there will be more' North Korean troops captured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement