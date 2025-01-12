Advertisement
Jan. 12, 2025 / 2:41 PM

Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan

By Mark Moran
President-Elect Donald Trump speaks to the press after exiting a meeting with Senate GOP in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI.
President-Elect Donald Trump speaks to the press after exiting a meeting with Senate GOP in the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI. | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to help end the new congestion pricing plan in New York City. He made the comments to supporters during a meeting with Republican members of New York's House delegation at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night.

"Tonight my colleagues and I sat down with President @realDonaldTrump to discuss some of the issues impacting our country and New York," Rep. Mike Lawley, R-Suffern wrote on X. "The President reiterated his support for lifting the cap on SALT and ending congestion pricing. We will get it done."

The pricing plan charges $9 for most vehicles to enter parts of Manhattan, the most congested in the world, according to the 2023 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard. The plan just went into effect at the beginning of 2025.

"So we're going to work through how his administration can do so," Lawler added.

SALT refers to the amount of state and local taxes that New Yorkers can deduct from their federal taxes. Lawler said Trump promised to address that policy.

Others attending the meeting said Trump reiterated his support for taking on illegal immigration issues in the United States.

"A productive meeting with President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ about ending the illegal immigration crisis, providing SALT relief & stopping #NYC congestion pricing and more! Looking forward to January 20!," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-State Island wrote on X.

House Republicans are in support of lifting the SALT policy, addressing illegal immigration, and renewing tax cuts he signed in 2017.

