Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to help end the new congestion pricing plan in New York City. He made the comments to supporters during a meeting with Republican members of New York's House delegation at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night.
"Tonight my colleagues and I sat down with President @realDonaldTrump to discuss some of the issues impacting our country and New York," Rep. Mike Lawley, R-Suffern wrote on X. "The President reiterated his support for lifting the cap on SALT and ending congestion pricing. We will get it done."