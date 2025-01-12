Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 12, 2025 / 4:35 PM

Los Angeles fires exacerbate housing crisis, experts say

By Mark Moran
Firefighters keep a home from burning on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Firefighters keep a home from burning on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County in Los Angeles on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- As California's seasonal Santa Ana winds are still fanning the flames of deadly wildfires that have killed at least 16 people and destroyed some 10,000 structures around Los Angeles, economists and real estate agents are warning of its effects on an already existing housing crisis.

The fires, with little containment, continued advancing toward yet more houses and other structures Sunday leading real estate agents like Jason Oppenheim, who stars in Netflix's reality series "Selling Sunset," to encourage people in the profession to "come together for the community."

Advertisement

"If you've lost your home in the Los Angeles fires and you need to find a place to rent until your home is rebuilt, all Oppenheim Group agents will represent you for free or credit you back any commission we receive in the transaction," Oppenheim said on social media.

Oppenheim, in comments to the BBC, alleged that one renter had been asked for thousands of dollars above the original asking price to rent a home. California has price-gouging laws that should protect against such instances.

Advertisement

In fact, a quick search confirmed that rental prices were on the rise in the tawny L.A. suburb of Bel Aire which, at one point, was at the epicenter of the fires, as first reported by the LAist.

The average price for a 4-bedroom rental was already pushing $20,000 a month before the blazes exploded, up 28% from 2023 prices, according to the real estate site Zumper.

Economists added in remarks to The New York Times that the fires will have a domino effect on the housing market, forcing people who have lost their homes to look for quick rentals, squeezing a housing supply in an already extremely tight and expensive real estate market, potentially devastating people from one end of the socioeconomic spectrum to the other.

"It's very possible that this event is going to cause a big increase in homelessness, even though the people who got pushed out of their homes are people of means," said Jonathan Zasloff, who lost his home in Pacific Palisades, and teaches land use and urban policy at UCLA.

California has been facing a tight market and inflated prices for well over a decade despite efforts at the state level to make housing more affordable. As recently as a month ago, the L.A. City Council voted to increase development in existing high-density residential neighborhoods and commercial corridors, but left zoning rules in single-family areas untouched.

Advertisement

Zasloff and others argue the fires will up the urgency, forcing policymakers to address the affordability issue head-on, potentially pushing them to make regulatory changes that allow home building to happen more quickly.

"This is such a devastating event that hopefully it rocks the system to the point where we can get real reform," Dave Rand, a land-use attorney at the firm at Rand Paster & Nelson in Los Angeles, told The New York Times.

Rand is also on the board of directors of the California Housing Partnership Coalition, focused on affordable housing.

The council has said it plans to build as many as half a million new housing units by the end of 2029. It's not clear yet how or whether fires will change the numbers, the timeline, or where some of those dwellings may be constructed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump voices support for ending NYC's congestion pricing plan
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to help end the new congestion pricing plan in New York City. He made the comments to supporters during a meeting with Republican members of New York's House delegation Saturday.
Death toll climbs in California fires as authorities combat looting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Death toll climbs in California fires as authorities combat looting
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The death toll from wildfires around Los Angeles has grown as California authorities revealed Sunday that more people have been reported missing.
Death toll rises to 16 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Death toll rises to 16 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters have partly or mostly contained four remaining wildfires in the Los Angeles area as of Saturday while more than 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders.
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued a report on its exhaustive probe of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in which it concludes that while there is no longer any "avenue of prosecution," it provides a needed historic record.
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith, who pursued two criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump, has resigned from the Justice Department, according to a federal court filing made Saturday.
Winter storm socks Atlanta with 2 inches of snow; Carolinas see ice, cold
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Winter storm socks Atlanta with 2 inches of snow; Carolinas see ice, cold
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Parts of Georgia and Carolinas are digging out from a winter storm on Saturday after it produced heavy snow, freezing rain and ice across the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tesla has recalled more than 239,000 of its Model 3, S, X and Y electric vehicles due to software problems that might disable their rearview cameras.
Pope Francis awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is receiving the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the country's highest civilian honor, the White House confirmed Saturday.
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to ACA's preventative care mandate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to ACA's preventative care mandate
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a legal challenge targeting the preventative care mandates of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in its upcoming term.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll climbs in California fires as authorities combat looting
Death toll climbs in California fires as authorities combat looting
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
German tugs towing stricken oil tanker thought part of Russia's 'shadow fleet'
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
DOJ probe of Tulsa Race Massacre finds no one to prosecute, but chronicles tragedy
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
Federal prosecutor Jack Smith resigns ahead of Trump's inauguration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement