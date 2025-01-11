Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2025 / 12:20 PM

Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas

By Mike Heuer
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday wrote President-elect Donald Trump to invite him to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California and meet with first responders and residents who lost their homes and businesses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday wrote President-elect Donald Trump to invite him to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California and meet with first responders and residents who lost their homes and businesses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in Southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.

Newsom wrote Trump on Friday imploring him to travel to California to see for himself the destruction caused by wildfires that have killed at least 11 people and destroyed more than 12,000 homes and other structures over 38,000 acres, according to Cal Fire and other officials.

Advertisement

"We must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines," Newsom said in his letter to Trump as reported by Politico. "Hundreds of thousands of Americans - displaced from their homes and fearful for the future - deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild."

Newsom cited President Joe Biden issuing a disaster declaration earlier this week and committing federal funding to cover the initial costs to fight the wildfires and remove debris over the next six months.

Related

"We are thankful that President Biden has swiftly approved our major disaster declaration - a strong indication of the partnership California needs and appreciates with any federal administration," Newsom said in his letter to Trump.

Advertisement

"The threat to lives and property remains acute," Newsom said. "Higher-than-normal winds of up to 70 miles per hour are still forecast for the next several days, and more extreme winds are likely early next week with no change to dry conditions."

Newsom wrote Trump after the President-elect earlier in the week faulted California's governor for past policy decisions, such as not building more reservoirs to capture snow melt and runoff from rainstorms.

Newson "refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the north, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," Trump said Wednesday in Truth Social post.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn't work!), but didn't care about the people of California," Trump said. "Now the ultimate price is being paid."

Newsom's office said, "There is no such document as the water restoration declaration - that is pure fiction."

In 2019, Trump had a proposal to redirect water from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to Central Valley farms and Southern California urban areas. California officials and environmentalists were successful in challenging it because they argued the rules would endanger wildlife in the Delta, including smelt fish.

Advertisement

Trump said he will "demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to flow into California! He is [to] blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, no firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

An unnamed representative for Trump told Politico the president-elect would provide California with disaster-relief assistance.

Latest Headlines

Biden administration extends protected status for 937,600 migrants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration extends protected status for 937,600 migrants
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has extended by 18 months the temporary protected status for migrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions" in those nations.
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Americans can begin filing their federal income taxes with the IRS starting on Jan. 27.
President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give a primetime Farewell Address on Wednesday night, five days before he leaves office on Jan. 20.
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani was ruled in contempt of court during a Friday hearing in Washington, D.C., in which he stood accused of continuing to make false and defamatory comments about two Georgia election workers.
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Citing a changing "legal and policy landscape," social media giant Meta is ending its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion program, according to a leaked internal company memo published on Friday.
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Vince McMahon, the former executive chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, has agreed to pay $1.7 million in fines and restitution for violating U.S. securities laws, authorities said Friday.
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Macy's said on Thursday that it plans to close 150 stores in 22 states throughout the country for underperformance as the company's next step in finding its way to profitability again.
A record 21 million new U.S. business applications were filed during Biden's term
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
A record 21 million new U.S. business applications were filed during Biden's term
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday a record 21 million new business applications were filed during the Biden administration's term. A record $183 billion in federal contracting opportunities were also awarded.
Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao to make Smithsonian Zoo public debut Jan. 14
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao to make Smithsonian Zoo public debut Jan. 14
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian National Zoo Friday said giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their public debut Jan. 24.
California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions
U.S. News // 1 day ago
California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities are now under mandatory evacuation orders in Southern California with evacuation warnings affecting dozens more as crews continued battling a pair of deadly wildfires in the region Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions
California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions
Engine issue forces Delta flight to abort takeoff in Atlanta
Engine issue forces Delta flight to abort takeoff in Atlanta
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement