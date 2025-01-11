Advertisement
Jan. 11, 2025 / 3:11 PM

Pope Francis awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction

By Simon Druker
Pope Francis (L) speaks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Energy during the G7 Summit in Savelletri, Italy, on Friday, June 14, 2024. Photo courtesy of US Embassy/UPI
1 of 4 | Pope Francis (L) speaks with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Energy during the G7 Summit in Savelletri, Italy, on Friday, June 14, 2024. Photo courtesy of US Embassy/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is receiving the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the country's highest civilian honor, the White House confirmed Saturday.

President Joe Biden, who is Catholic, spoke with Pope Francis by phone Saturday to inform him of the award.

Biden earlier this month bestowed the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 recipients, but this marks the first time he has handed out the honor with Distinction.

"The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the Nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," the White House said in the statement.

Born Jorge Bergoglio in Argentina, Pope Francis is the first head of the Catholic Church from the Southern Hemisphere.

He has prioritized helping the less fortunate throughout his career.

Francis is the second-oldest Pope, after turning 88 in December.

Days after his birthday, he presided over the Catholic Church's 2025 Jubilee of "Hope" at the Vatican on Christmas Eve, where he called for "lasting peace."

"For decades, he [Francis] served the voiceless and vulnerable across Argentina. As Pope Francis, his mission of serving the poor has never ceased," the White House statement reads.

"A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths."

In November, Pope Francis announced dates for two canonizations in 2025.

Teegnager Carlo Acutis, a tech expert, will be canonized during the Jubilee for Adolescents from April 25 to 27. The canonization of Pier Giorgio Frassati will occur during the Jubilee for Young People from July 28 until Aug. 3.

