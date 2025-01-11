Death toll rises to 11 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires

1 of 3 | A beach-house's remains are among the thousands of structures destroyed by wildfires in Los Angeles County since Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters have partly or mostly contained four remaining wildfires in the Los Angeles area as of Saturday morning while more than 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders. At least 11 have died in the fires that burned through an estimated 39,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, NBC News reported late Saturday morning. Advertisement

More than 153,000 residents of impacted areas are under mandatory evacuation orders and could be charged with misdemeanors if they don't evacuate the area.

Though firefighters made progress because of diminished winds and dry conditions, they are bracing for that reprieve to end. They will jump from single-digit miles per hour up to 20 or 30 mph range overnight hours and into Sunday.

Then they will pick up Monday through Wednesday, peaking on Tuesday, with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

Advertisement

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades fire that started on Tuesday has burned 22,660 acres and is 11% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Eaton fire is the next-largest conflagration with 14,117 acres burned since igniting on Tuesday. That fire is 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Kenneth fire, 1,052 acres, and the Hurst fire, 799 acres, also continue to burn but are largely contained.

The Kenneth fire is 80% and the Hurst fire 76% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

California officials say more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed by all wildfires in southern California with more damage assessments underway for the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Health impact

Smoke and other impacts from the wildfires have spurred Los Angeles County officials to declare a local health emergency.

"The fires, coupled with strong winds, have severely degraded air quality by releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter,posing immediate and long-term risks to public health," county official said Friday in a news release.

"Additionally, the fires have caused widespread displacement of residents, prompted emergency evacuations from healthcare facilities and disrupted vital health services and resources," they added.

Los Angeles County officials have banned the use of power air blowers, including leaf blowers, throughout the county until further notice.

Advertisement

"These devices stir up ash and particulate matter into the air, further worsening air quality and increasing health risks for everyone and their pets, particularly for those with respiratory conditions, older adults, children and other vulnerable populations," county officials said.

Health precautions

Lo cal officials advise residents to stay indoors if they smell smoke, keep their doors and wi ndows closed and use air conditioners that recirculate air to filter out potentially harmful particles.



They also suggest wearing N95 or P100 masks while outside in smoky conditions, shutting off air conditioners that only draw in outside air without recirculating it and checking and replacing air filters.

Those whose homes are too hot indoors to keep doors and windows closed and lack air conditioning should visit public places, like local libraries and shopping centers, to stay cool and avoid potentially harmful outside air.

County officials also recommend residents don't use fireplaces, candles or vacuums, and suggest using a damp cloth to clean dusty areas.

Advertisement

Anyone who experiences coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pains or other symptoms are advised to seek medical help.

Residents also are advised to keep their pets indoors, especially at night, and take them to an animal hospital if they experience respiratory problems, including coughing, gagging or breathing difficulty.

Disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency enables fire victims to apply online for disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA mobile app.

Disaster assistance also is available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA has received more than 16,000 applications for individual assistance from wildfires, FEMA regional administrator Bob Fenton said at a Saturday morning news conference.