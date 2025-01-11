Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2025 / 1:35 PM / Updated at 1:35 PM

Death toll rises to 11 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires

By Mike Heuer
A beach-house's remains are among the thousands of structures destroyed by wildfires in Los Angeles County since Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | A beach-house's remains are among the thousands of structures destroyed by wildfires in Los Angeles County since Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters have partly or mostly contained four remaining wildfires in the Los Angeles area as of Saturday morning while more than 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders.

At least 11 have died in the fires that burned through an estimated 39,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, NBC News reported late Saturday morning.

Advertisement

More than 153,000 residents of impacted areas are under mandatory evacuation orders and could be charged with misdemeanors if they don't evacuate the area.

Though firefighters made progress because of diminished winds and dry conditions, they are bracing for that reprieve to end. They will jump from single-digit miles per hour up to 20 or 30 mph range overnight hours and into Sunday.

Related

Then they will pick up Monday through Wednesday, peaking on Tuesday, with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

Four wildfires' breakdown
Advertisement

As of Saturday morning, the Palisades fire that started on Tuesday has burned 22,660 acres and is 11% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Eaton fire is the next-largest conflagration with 14,117 acres burned since igniting on Tuesday. That fire is 15% contained, according to Cal Fire.

The Kenneth fire, 1,052 acres, and the Hurst fire, 799 acres, also continue to burn but are largely contained.

The Kenneth fire is 80% and the Hurst fire 76% contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

California officials say more than 12,300 structures have been destroyed by all wildfires in southern California with more damage assessments underway for the Palisades and Eaton fires.

Health impact

Smoke and other impacts from the wildfires have spurred Los Angeles County officials to declare a local health emergency.

"The fires, coupled with strong winds, have severely degraded air quality by releasing hazardous smoke and particulate matter,posing immediate and long-term risks to public health," county official said Friday in a news release.

"Additionally, the fires have caused widespread displacement of residents, prompted emergency evacuations from healthcare facilities and disrupted vital health services and resources," they added.

Los Angeles County officials have banned the use of power air blowers, including leaf blowers, throughout the county until further notice.

Advertisement

"These devices stir up ash and particulate matter into the air, further worsening air quality and increasing health risks for everyone and their pets, particularly for those with respiratory conditions, older adults, children and other vulnerable populations," county officials said.

Health precautions
Local officials advise residents to stay indoors if they smell smoke, keep their doors and windows closed and use air conditioners that recirculate air to filter out potentially harmful particles.

They also suggest wearing N95 or P100 masks while outside in smoky conditions, shutting off air conditioners that only draw in outside air without recirculating it and checking and replacing air filters.

Those whose homes are too hot indoors to keep doors and windows closed and lack air conditioning should visit public places, like local libraries and shopping centers, to stay cool and avoid potentially harmful outside air.

County officials also recommend residents don't use fireplaces, candles or vacuums, and suggest using a damp cloth to clean dusty areas.

Advertisement

Anyone who experiences coughing, shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pains or other symptoms are advised to seek medical help.

Residents also are advised to keep their pets indoors, especially at night, and take them to an animal hospital if they experience respiratory problems, including coughing, gagging or breathing difficulty.

Disaster assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency enables fire victims to apply online for disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA mobile app.

Disaster assistance also is available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

FEMA has received more than 16,000 applications for individual assistance from wildfires, FEMA regional administrator Bob Fenton said at a Saturday morning news conference.

Latest Headlines

Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to ACA's preventative care mandate
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to ACA's preventative care mandate
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a legal challenge targeting the preventative care mandates of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in its upcoming term.
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
Biden administration extends protected status for 937,600 migrants
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden administration extends protected status for 937,600 migrants
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has extended by 18 months the temporary protected status for migrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions" in those nations.
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Americans can begin filing their federal income taxes with the IRS starting on Jan. 27.
President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give a primetime Farewell Address on Wednesday night, five days before he leaves office on Jan. 20.
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani was ruled in contempt of court during a Friday hearing in Washington, D.C., in which he stood accused of continuing to make false and defamatory comments about two Georgia election workers.
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Citing a changing "legal and policy landscape," social media giant Meta is ending its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion program, according to a leaked internal company memo published on Friday.
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Vince McMahon, the former executive chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, has agreed to pay $1.7 million in fines and restitution for violating U.S. securities laws, authorities said Friday.
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Macy's said on Thursday that it plans to close 150 stores in 22 states throughout the country for underperformance as the company's next step in finding its way to profitability again.
A record 21 million new U.S. business applications were filed during Biden's term
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
A record 21 million new U.S. business applications were filed during Biden's term
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday a record 21 million new business applications were filed during the Biden administration's term. A record $183 billion in federal contracting opportunities were also awarded.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
Engine issue forces Delta flight to abort takeoff in Atlanta
Engine issue forces Delta flight to abort takeoff in Atlanta
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement