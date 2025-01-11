Winter storm socks Atlanta with 2 inches of snow; Carolinas see ice, cold

1 of 2 | Two emergency workers are pictured on a snowy street in Atlanta on Friday as the winter storm brought a rare 2.1-inch blanket to the city. Photo courtesy Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency/ Facebook

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Parts of Georgia and Carolinas are digging out from a winter storm n Saturday after it produced heavy snow, freezing rain and ice across the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers. Georgia Power said early Saturday it had restored power to more than 230,000 customers since the start of the storm 24 hours earlier. Less than 60,000 of its customers remained impacted by early in the day. Advertisement

"Crews are in the field now and the company expects that nearly all impacted customers who can receive power, will be reconnected today," the utility said in a statement.

The storm brought metro Atlanta 2.1 inches of snow on Friday, a daily record and the first snowfall over an inch since 2018.

Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were inching back to normal on Saturday after being delayed due to the severe weather and an incident in which four people suffered minor injuries after a Delta Airlines plane executed an aborted takeoff.

Even as conditions improved, local officials warned of continuing danger from nearly invisible "black ice" on roadways produced by sub-freezing temperatures combined with lingering slush and moisture.

"Temperatures across most areas will drop below freezing by early Saturday evening, with temperatures not rising above freezing until at least mid-morning Sunday," cautioned the Pickens County Emergency Operations Center.

The storm similarly brought icy and hazardous road conditions to the Carolinas with threats continuing throughout the weekend.

Some parts of central North Carolina saw more than 3 inches of snow on Friday night beginning at around 6 p.m. Gov. Josh Stein had issued a statewide state of emergency Thursday night.

The storm caused significant power outages in Butner and Granville County and led to a pair of major accidents, including a nine-vehicle pileup on Interstate 87, WRAL-TV reported.

The storm's assault on the Southeast came after it had swept through other parts of the southern tier of the United States earlier this week.

Residents of the northern suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex saw as much as 5 inches of snow with 1 1/2 inches falling at the airport on Thursday.

In Lexington, Ky., a second winter storm in five days deposited more than 3 inches of snow over the city on Friday with blast of cold air expected to follow quickly.