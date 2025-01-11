Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2025 / 3:55 PM

Winter storm socks Atlanta with 2 inches of snow; Carolinas see ice, cold

By Don Jacobson
Two emergency workers are pictured on a snowy street in Atlanta on Friday as the winter storm brought a rare 2.1-inch blanket to the city. Photo courtesy Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency/Facebook
1 of 2 | Two emergency workers are pictured on a snowy street in Atlanta on Friday as the winter storm brought a rare 2.1-inch blanket to the city. Photo courtesy Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency/Facebook

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Parts of Georgia and Carolinas are digging out from a winter storm n Saturday after it produced heavy snow, freezing rain and ice across the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

Georgia Power said early Saturday it had restored power to more than 230,000 customers since the start of the storm 24 hours earlier. Less than 60,000 of its customers remained impacted by early in the day.

Advertisement

"Crews are in the field now and the company expects that nearly all impacted customers who can receive power, will be reconnected today," the utility said in a statement.

The storm brought metro Atlanta 2.1 inches of snow on Friday, a daily record and the first snowfall over an inch since 2018.

Related

Operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were inching back to normal on Saturday after being delayed due to the severe weather and an incident in which four people suffered minor injuries after a Delta Airlines plane executed an aborted takeoff.

Even as conditions improved, local officials warned of continuing danger from nearly invisible "black ice" on roadways produced by sub-freezing temperatures combined with lingering slush and moisture.

Advertisement

"Temperatures across most areas will drop below freezing by early Saturday evening, with temperatures not rising above freezing until at least mid-morning Sunday," cautioned the Pickens County Emergency Operations Center.

The storm similarly brought icy and hazardous road conditions to the Carolinas with threats continuing throughout the weekend.

Some parts of central North Carolina saw more than 3 inches of snow on Friday night beginning at around 6 p.m. Gov. Josh Stein had issued a statewide state of emergency Thursday night.

The storm caused significant power outages in Butner and Granville County and led to a pair of major accidents, including a nine-vehicle pileup on Interstate 87, WRAL-TV reported.

The storm's assault on the Southeast came after it had swept through other parts of the southern tier of the United States earlier this week.

Residents of the northern suburbs of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex saw as much as 5 inches of snow with 1 1/2 inches falling at the airport on Thursday.

In Lexington, Ky., a second winter storm in five days deposited more than 3 inches of snow over the city on Friday with blast of cold air expected to follow quickly.

Latest Headlines

Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
Software problem prompts Tesla recall of 239,000+ cars
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Tesla has recalled more than 239,000 of its Model 3, S, X and Y electric vehicles due to software problems that might disable their rearview cameras.
Pope Francis awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Pope Francis awarded U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Pope Francis is receiving the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction, the country's highest civilian honor, the White House confirmed Saturday.
Death toll rises to 11 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Death toll rises to 11 as firefighters gain ground on California wildfires
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters have partly or mostly contained four remaining wildfires in the Los Angeles area as of Saturday morning while more than 153,000 residents are under evacuation orders.
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to ACA's preventative care mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to ACA's preventative care mandate
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a legal challenge targeting the preventative care mandates of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, in its upcoming term.
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Calif. Gov. Newsom invites Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants President-elect Donald Trump to visit fire-ravaged areas in southern California to meet with first responders and residents affected by fires burning in and near Los Angeles County.
Biden administration extends protected status for 937,600 migrants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration extends protected status for 937,600 migrants
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration has extended by 18 months the temporary protected status for migrants from El Salvador, Sudan, Ukraine and Venezuela due to "extraordinary and temporary conditions" in those nations.
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Americans can begin filing their federal income taxes with the IRS starting on Jan. 27.
President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give a primetime Farewell Address on Wednesday night, five days before he leaves office on Jan. 20.
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani was ruled in contempt of court during a Friday hearing in Washington, D.C., in which he stood accused of continuing to make false and defamatory comments about two Georgia election workers.
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Citing a changing "legal and policy landscape," social media giant Meta is ending its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion program, according to a leaked internal company memo published on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
Syria's new ruler pledges long-term strategic ties with Lebanon
Syria's new ruler pledges long-term strategic ties with Lebanon
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement