The NBA postponed the Lakers' game at Crypto.com because of the wildfires. Photo by Troutfarm27/Wikimedia Commons

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Three of the seven NBA games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed indefinitely -- two because of the California wildfires and one because of a winter storm in Atlanta. The NBA didn't announce makeup dates. Advertisement

Affected by the wildfires are the 7:30 p.m. games between the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

"The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts," according to a release Friday.

Advertisement

Thursday night's game between the Lakers and Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com was first postponed.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating $1 million to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations.

The 3 p.m. Saturday game between the Houston Rockets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena also was postponed.

"The decision was made in consultation with local officials and to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area," according to an NBA statement Saturday morning.

Also, the NFL playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday at SoFi Stadium has been moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MST, the NFL announced Thursday. And tickets are being sold through Seatgeek.com.

In the NHL, Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames at Crypto.com Arena was posted indefinitely.