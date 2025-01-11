Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 11, 2025 / 9:45 AM

President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday

By Allen Cone
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. Pool Photo by Evan Vucci/UPI
President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. Pool Photo by Evan Vucci/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give a primetime Farewell Address on Wednesday night, five days before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

The address will be at 8 p.m. from the Oval Office, the White House announced Friday.

Advertisement

Since he became the 46th president four years ago, he has spoken from the Resolute Desk four times.

The last one was on July 24, 2024, when three days earlier he announced he was ending his re-election campaign bid.

His other three addresses: July 14, 2024, on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump; Oct. 19, 2023, the Israel-Hamas war and Russian invasion of Ukraine; June 2, 2023, on Congress' approval of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

Before his Oval Office address, he will speak Monday at the State Department on his foreign policy legacy.

Donald Trump, who will become the 47th president after serving as the 45h president, gave three addresses from the White House: Jan. 13, 2021, on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack; March 11, 2020, on the COVID-19 pandemic; Jan. 8, 2019, on the government shutdown and the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Advertisement

President Herbert Hoover delivered the first Oval Office address on Sept. 18, 1929, on peace efforts and arms reduction. The first one was by George Washington on Sept. 17, 1796, in a letter.

Read More

Latest Headlines

IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
IRS tax filing season begins Jan. 27
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Americans can begin filing their federal income taxes with the IRS starting on Jan. 27.
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani was ruled in contempt of court during a Friday hearing in Washington, D.C., in which he stood accused of continuing to make false and defamatory comments about two Georgia election workers.
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Company memo reveals social media giant Meta rolling back DEI program
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Citing a changing "legal and policy landscape," social media giant Meta is ending its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion program, according to a leaked internal company memo published on Friday.
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Vince McMahon agrees to fine, restitution in WWE 'hush money' probe
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Vince McMahon, the former executive chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, has agreed to pay $1.7 million in fines and restitution for violating U.S. securities laws, authorities said Friday.
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
In latest retail shake-up, Macy's announces it's closing 150 stores
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Macy's said on Thursday that it plans to close 150 stores in 22 states throughout the country for underperformance as the company's next step in finding its way to profitability again.
A record 21 million new U.S. business applications were filed during Biden's term
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
A record 21 million new U.S. business applications were filed during Biden's term
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday a record 21 million new business applications were filed during the Biden administration's term. A record $183 billion in federal contracting opportunities were also awarded.
Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao to make Smithsonian Zoo public debut Jan. 14
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao to make Smithsonian Zoo public debut Jan. 14
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian National Zoo Friday said giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their public debut Jan. 24.
California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities are now under mandatory evacuation orders in Southern California with evacuation warnings affecting dozens more as crews continued battling a pair of deadly wildfires in the region Friday.
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the U.S. Supreme Court Friday that President-elect Donald Trump could ignore the ban of TikTok if he chooses.
Engine issue forces Delta flight to abort takeoff in Atlanta
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Engine issue forces Delta flight to abort takeoff in Atlanta
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Four people suffered minor injuries after a Delta Airlines plane executed an aborted takeoff Friday morning at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Rudy Giuliani found in contempt of court in voter-fraud defamation case
Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge, no penalty in hush-money case
Trump sentenced to unconditional discharge, no penalty in hush-money case
Transporation Department awards nearly $5B for projects in all 50 states
Transporation Department awards nearly $5B for projects in all 50 states
Donald Trump says his team setting up meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump says his team setting up meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
Trump could ignore TikTok ban, solicitor general suggests
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement