President Biden to give Farewell Address on Wednesday

President Joe Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about his decision to drop his Democratic presidential reelection bid. Pool Photo by Evan Vucci/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give a primetime Farewell Address on Wednesday night, five days before he leaves office on Jan. 20. The address will be at 8 p.m. from the Oval Office, the White House announced Friday. Advertisement

Since he became the 46th president four years ago, he has spoken from the Resolute Desk four times.

The last one was on July 24, 2024, when three days earlier he announced he was ending his re-election campaign bid.

His other three addresses: July 14, 2024, on the attempted assassination of Donald Trump; Oct. 19, 2023, the Israel-Hamas war and Russian invasion of Ukraine; June 2, 2023, on Congress' approval of the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

Before his Oval Office address, he will speak Monday at the State Department on his foreign policy legacy.

Donald Trump, who will become the 47th president after serving as the 45h president, gave three addresses from the White House: Jan. 13, 2021, on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack; March 11, 2020, on the COVID-19 pandemic; Jan. 8, 2019, on the government shutdown and the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Advertisement

President Herbert Hoover delivered the first Oval Office address on Sept. 18, 1929, on peace efforts and arms reduction. The first one was by George Washington on Sept. 17, 1796, in a letter.