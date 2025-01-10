Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 9:25 AM

Trump to be sentenced in N.Y. hush-money case

By Joe Fisher
President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records in New York on Friday. File Pool Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI
1 of 2 | President-elect Donald Trump will be sentenced on 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records in New York on Friday. File Pool Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President-elect Donald Trump faces sentencing in New York Friday for his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The sentencing hearing began at 9:30 a.m. EST. Trump will become the first president to be sentenced on criminal charges. Trump will attend virtually from his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla.

Advertisement

Prosecutor Joshua Steinglass recommended a sentence of unconditional discharge, meaning Trump would not be imprisoned or placed on parole. While Trump has been referred to as a convicted felon since the court's unanimous verdict came down last spring, in the eyes of the judiciary he must be sentenced to complete his conviction. A sentence of unconditional discharge does that.

When Merchan ruled Monday that he will not delay the sentencing hearing any further, he said he will not sentence Trump to any jail time. Trump faced the possibility of jail time, house arrest and probation.

Related

Steinglass said Trump has made great efforts to discredit the judicial system and done harm to its credibility since his conviction, also showing no remorse for his crimes.

When it was time for the defense to speak, Trump repeated an accusation he has often made about investigations into his actions and prosecutions against him, calling it a "political witch hunt."

Advertisement

The sentencing, originally slated for July 11, has long been delayed as New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney gave deference to Trump's campaign for president. Trump's last-ditch efforts to push off the hearing, perhaps completely, failed when the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his request to stop it.

The high court ruled 5-4 against Trump with conservatives Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining the three liberal justices.

Trump posted on social media that he will appeal.

Trump's conviction stems from attempting to hide hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his first campaign for president.

Latest Headlines

Alec Baldwin sues over 'Rust' case, alleging malicious prosecution and civil rights violations
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Alec Baldwin sues over 'Rust' case, alleging malicious prosecution and civil rights violations
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin Thursday sued Santa Fe's district attorney and county commissioners for malicious prosecution and violation of New Mexico's Civil Rights Act over their failed criminal prosecution of the Rust actor.
President Joe Biden to give final foreign policy speech on Monday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
President Joe Biden to give final foreign policy speech on Monday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give what is being billed as his final foreign policy address on Monday, laying out his administration's accomplishments at the State Department.
TikTok faces Supreme Court hearing with business, politics, freedom of speech implications
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TikTok faces Supreme Court hearing with business, politics, freedom of speech implications
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will hold a hearing on the ban of TikTok, which carries implications on the global marketplace, technology, freedom of speech and national security.
JD Vance resigns from Senate ahead of White House inauguration
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
JD Vance resigns from Senate ahead of White House inauguration
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Vice president-elect JD Vance has announced his resignation from the U.S. Senate, just days before President-elect Donald Trump and his administration assume the White House.
FAA: Drone strikes aircraft fighting California wildfires
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
FAA: Drone strikes aircraft fighting California wildfires
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A drone has struck a firefighting aircraft battling the blazes ravaging Los Angeles County, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to launch an investigation into the incident
California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from the worst wildfire in California history continued to rise, with the Los Angeles medical examiner reporting Thursday night that 10 people have died as a result of the blazes.
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has blocked a move by Donald Trump's lawyers to stop the Justice Department from releasing Special Counsel Jack Smith's final report on two criminal cases against the former and future president.
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Winter Storm Cora is bearing down on the southern United States, bringing a brutal blast of frigid winter air with snow, ice and extreme temperatures across a 1,400 mile long swath from Texas to the Carolinas.
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who fired a gun inside a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant in 2016 due to a right-wing conspiracy theory was fatally shot by police last week during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least five people.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement