Jan. 10, 2025 / 2:27 PM

Giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao to make Smithsonian Zoo public debut Jan. 14

By Doug Cunningham
The Smithsonian National Zoo Friday said giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their public debut Jan. 24. After their big day the zoo will host the District of Panda Party featuring special events and programs Jan. 25-Feb. 9 including a Lunar New year event.
1 of 3 | The Smithsonian National Zoo Friday said giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their public debut Jan. 24. After their big day the zoo will host the District of Panda Party featuring special events and programs Jan. 25-Feb. 9 including a Lunar New year event. Giant panda Bao Li enjoys some bamboo at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington DC on Friday, Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Smithsonian National Zoo Friday said giant pandas Bao Li and Qing Bao make their public debut Jan. 24. After their big day, the zoo will host the District of Panda Party featuring special events and programs Jan. 25-Feb. 9, including a Lunar New year event.

"For over 50 years, giant pandas have been an integral part of the fabric and culture of Washington, D.C., thanks in large part to the support of the communities that live and work in the District," said Brandie Smith, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI). "Bao Li and Qing Bao have already won the hearts of our staff and volunteers, and we are excited to welcome panda fans back to the Zoo -- the only place in the nation where you can see giant pandas for free -- and celebrate the newest chapter of our giant panda breeding and conservation program."

The zoo is relaunching the Giant Panda Cam sponsored by Boeing. It consists of 40 cameras operated from a central system by trained volunteers, allowing virtual observation of the pandas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

The film Kung Fu Panda will be screened at the zoo's visitor center theater and cultural activities will be provided by China's Embassy.

"Ahead of the pandas' debut, limited groups including Zoo staff, volunteers, members and other stakeholders have been visiting the pandas and helping acclimate them to the sights, sounds and smells of crowds," the Smithsonian National Zoo said in a statement. "Smithsonian National Zoo members were invited to help the bears acclimate during a 10-day preview period from Jan. 10 to 19."

District of Panda Party merchandise commemorating the Jan. 24 public bow of Bao Li and Qing Bao will be available online, with proceeds directly supporting the Smithsonian and NZCBI animal care and conservation programs.

The pandas arrived at the NZCBI Oct. 15 after two other pandas previously on loan from China were recalled.

Bao Li means "treasure" and "energetic" in Mandarin Chinese and Qing Bao means "green" and "treasure."

Giant pandas set for debut at Smithsonian's National Zoo

Giant panda Bao Li enjoys some bamboo at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington on January 10, 2025. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

