FAA: Drone strikes aircraft fighting California wildfires

A emergency vehicles races north on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A drone has struck a firefighting aircraft battling the blazes ravaging Los Angeles County, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to launch an investigation into the incident and issue a warning that it is a federal crime to interfere with firefighting efforts. The crash occurred Thursday in Los Angeles, the FAA said in a statement. Advertisement

Little was disclosed about the crash, but officials confirmed that the struck aircraft landed safely.

The aircraft had been fighting the Palisades fire when hit by the drone, officials said.

"Do not fly your drone near or around areas affected by the LA wildfires. Anyone who interferes with emergency response operations may face severe fines and criminal prosecution. If you fly, emergency responders can't," the FAA said on X.

No drones unaffiliated with firefighting operations have been permitted to fly in the area, the FAA added.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses."

It's a federal crime, punishable by up to a year in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts and the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 on any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, it said.

Advertisement

"When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision. Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger," the FAA said.

Five fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have killed at least 10 people as of Thursday night, while consuming tens of thousands of acres and destroying thousands of structures.

At nearly 20,000 acres, the Palisades fire is by far the largest of the five blazes. It has destroyed more than 5,000 structures, with over 13,300 more threatened, according to California firefighting officials.