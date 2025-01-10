Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 3:50 AM

FAA: Drone strikes aircraft fighting California wildfires

By Darryl Coote
A emergency vehicles races north on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
A emergency vehicles races north on the Pacific Coast Highway as thousands of structures were reduced to rubble by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A drone has struck a firefighting aircraft battling the blazes ravaging Los Angeles County, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to launch an investigation into the incident and issue a warning that it is a federal crime to interfere with firefighting efforts.

The crash occurred Thursday in Los Angeles, the FAA said in a statement.

Advertisement

Little was disclosed about the crash, but officials confirmed that the struck aircraft landed safely.

The aircraft had been fighting the Palisades fire when hit by the drone, officials said.

Related

"Do not fly your drone near or around areas affected by the LA wildfires. Anyone who interferes with emergency response operations may face severe fines and criminal prosecution. If you fly, emergency responders can't," the FAA said on X.

No drones unaffiliated with firefighting operations have been permitted to fly in the area, the FAA added.

"The FAA treats these violations seriously and immediately considers swift enforcement action for these offenses."

It's a federal crime, punishable by up to a year in prison, to interfere with firefighting efforts and the FAA can impose a civil penalty of up to $75,000 on any drone pilot who interferes with wildfire suppression, it said.

Advertisement

"When people fly drones near wildfires, fire response agencies often ground their aircraft to avoid the potential for a midair collision. Delaying airborne response poses a threat to firefighters on the ground, residents and property in nearby communities, and it can allow wildfires to grow larger," the FAA said.

Five fires burning in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have killed at least 10 people as of Thursday night, while consuming tens of thousands of acres and destroying thousands of structures.

At nearly 20,000 acres, the Palisades fire is by far the largest of the five blazes. It has destroyed more than 5,000 structures, with over 13,300 more threatened, according to California firefighting officials.

Latest Headlines

California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from the worst wildfire in California history continued to rise, with the Los Angeles medical examiner reporting Thursday night that 10 people have died as a result of the blazes.
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has blocked a move by Donald Trump's lawyers to stop the Justice Department from releasing Special Counsel Jack Smith's final report on two criminal cases against the former and future president.
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Winter Storm Cora is bearing down on the southern United States, bringing a brutal blast of frigid winter air with snow, ice and extreme temperatures across a 1,400 mile long swath from Texas to the Carolinas.
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who fired a gun inside a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant in 2016 due to a right-wing conspiracy theory was fatally shot by police last week during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least five people.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's attempt to delay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money conviction that was decided back in May.
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Miguel Cordona and the Education Department unlawfully imposed a new Title IX rule that violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeded their authority, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Wisconsin 'Slender Man' assailant to be released from mental health facility
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Wisconsin 'Slender Man' assailant to be released from mental health facility
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who stabbed a classmate in the 2014 "Slender Man" case will be released from a mental health facility, a court ruled Thursday.
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- All five living presidents were present to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter during his funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington on Thursday morning.
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a danger to national healthcare and lacks the qualifications to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 17,000 doctors said in a letter to U.S. senators.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
At least 19 killed, 132 injured after Russian aerial assault on eastern Ukraine
At least 19 killed, 132 injured after Russian aerial assault on eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement