Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has blocked a move by Donald Trump's lawyers to stop the Justice Department from releasing Special Counsel Jack Smith's final report on two criminal cases against the former and future president.
The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling on Thursday night left in place an order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was the judge in one of those cases, that bars Attorney General Merrick Garland from releasing the report through Sunday at the earliest.