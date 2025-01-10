Trending
Jan. 10, 2025 / 2:46 PM

Rudy Giuliani faces contempt of court hearing in D.C. in voter-fraud defamation case

By Simon Druker
Rudy Giuliani is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Washington, D.C. Friday where a judge will weigh a request to hold the former Mayor of New York City in contempt in his defamation case. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Rudy Giuliani is expected to appear in a federal courtroom in Washington, D.C., on Friday, during which a judge will weigh a request to hold the former Mayor of New York City in contempt in his defamation case.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell will hear arguments from Giuliani's legal team, as well as from lawyers for Ruby Freeman and daughter Shaye Moss.

Earlier this week, Howell found Giuliani in contempt after he failed to turn over $11 million worth of personal assets ordered by the court related to the defamation ruling.

In December 2023, a jury awarded Freeman and Moss $148 million after deciding Giuliani defamed the pair by making false statements about them and spreading allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election. A judge later reduced the amount to $146 million.

Giuliani has repeatedly said Freeman and Moss were part of a larger fake ballot scheme during the election.

Shortly after the judgement, Freeman and Moss again sued Giuliani, alleging was continuing to disseminate the same lies.

According to court documents, Giuliani has turned over a vintage Mercedes-Benz as ordered by the court, although the vehicle's title remains outstanding.

The 80-year-old has also failed to turn over a penthouse apartment, luxury watches and shirt signed by former New York Yankee legend Joe DiMaggio, in addition to other items.

Giuliani said he has been unable to locate several of the assets he is required by the court to forfeit.

"The defendant has attempted to run the clock by stalling," the judge said Monday in her ruling.

Giuliani appeared in court remotely rather than in person on Monday because of health reasons.

On Monday, the former politician asked the judge for permission to appear virtually for Friday's hearing before later withdrawing the request.

