California wildfires remain largely uncontained amid Red Flag Warning extensions

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Dozens of communities were under mandatory evacuation orders in Southern California Friday, with evacuation warnings affecting dozens more as crews continued battling a pair of deadly wildfires in the region. Thousands of structures have been destroyed and at least 10 people have died since the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire broke out earlier this week in what officials are calling one of the most destructive in the state's history. Advertisement

Containment of both fires remained limited early Friday afternoon, after both blazes began Tuesday, forcing around 180,000 from their homes.

On Friday morning, the City of Beverly Hills apologized after an evacuation alert was sent in error from the LA County Fire Department to several residents.

"This alert is for the West Hills fire area only -- please disregard in Beverly Hills," the city wrote in a subsequent post on X.

The Palisades Fire is burning primarily near the coast in Los Angeles County while the Eaton Fire is situated northeast of the City of Los Angeles in the foothills.

Authorities on Friday extended a Red Flag Warning that was set to expire Thursday night.

A Red Flag Warning identifies warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger, according to a National Weather Service definition.

"The Palisades Fire continues to exhibit wind-driven and topographic runs upslope, with short-range spotting. For today, the north to northeast winds will shift to the north but humidity will remain low. A RED FLAG WARNING is still in effect until 6:00 p.m. PST," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in its latest update Friday morning.

"On Saturday, typical mid-January conditions are expected. Sunday and continuing through the middle of next week, weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected. There is a chance of strong winds Tuesday. There will continue to be a high likelihood of critical fire weather conditions through next week."

The Palisades fire has destroyed more than 5,000 structures so far in Los Angeles County.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office on Thursday confirmed the 10 deaths related to the fires.

More than 4,000 structures have been destroyed so far by the Eaton Fire, officials said Friday.

"Firefighters are working aggressively to slow the spread and protect critical infrastructure under extreme conditions. Multiple structures have been damaged or destroyed as the wind-driven brush fire continues," CalFire said in its latest update.

"The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion. Residents are urged to remain alert and follow instructions from local authorities as the situation evolves."

The two fires have consumed around 20,000 acres, according to the latest estimates.

On Thursday, the FAA confirmed one firefighting aircraft was damaged when it was involved in a collision with a drone while attacking the Palisades Fire. The Canadair CL-415 "Super Scooper" operated by a Quebec-based company was grounded for repairs.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation at this point, although the area's utility company said it is being asked to preserve evidence in the wake of the destruction.

Southern California Edison said it filed an incident report related to the Eaton Fire.

"SCE submits this report out of an abundance of caution because the incident may meet the technical reporting criteria. The Eaton Fire has received significant media attention and has caused property damage exceeding $200,000. SCE received evidence preservation notices from counsel representing insurance companies in connection with the fire, and there are online publications that seemingly suggest SCE equipment may be associated with its cause," the company wrote in its filing.

Shares of the utility provider's parent company Edison International were down $5.32 or 7.65% to $64.18 as of 12:20 p.m. EST Friday following the news.