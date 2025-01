The Disney Plus logo hangs on the backdrop of the red carpet at the premiere of the Disney Plus web television series 'The Mandalorian' at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, on November 13, 2019. Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros Discovery have ended their efforts to start a combined sports streaming service called Venu, the company said on Friday. The companies had hoped to roll out the app before the start of the current NFL season in September but the plans were delayed after legal challenges from TV bundler Fubo, charging the app violated antitrust rules. Advertisement

A judge in the antitrust case expressed concern that Warner Bros and Disney's ESPN and Fox control more than 50% of all U.S. sports media rights and at least 60% of all national U.S. broadcasting rights.

"After careful consideration, we have collectively agreed to discontinue the Venu Sports joint venture and not launch the streaming services," the companies said in a joint statement.

"In an ever-changing marketplace, we determined that it was best to meet the evolving demands of sports fans by focusing on existing products and distribution channels. We are proud of the work that has been done on Venu to date and grateful to the Venu staff, whom we will support through this transition period."

In Fubo's antitrust action, Disney agreed to combine its Hulu+ Live TV with Fubo. That brought additional letters to federal court from Dish and DirecTV, suggesting additional legal action over Venu.

