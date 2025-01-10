JD Vance resigns from Senate ahead of White House inauguration

Sen. JD Vance announced his resignation from the U.S. Senate on Thursday ahead of being sworn in later this month as vice president of the United States. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Vice president-elect JD Vance has announced his resignation from the U.S. Senate, just days before President-elect Donald Trump and his administration assume the White House. The Ohio Republican announced his resignation, effective Friday, in a Thursday letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who will appoint Vance's replacement to the U.S. Senate.

"As I prepare to assume my duties as vice president of the United States, I would like to express that it has been a tremendous honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate over the past two years," Vance said in the letter.

In a separate statement to the people of Ohio, he extended his "heartfelt gratitude" for having represented them in the Senate.

"When I was elected to this office, I promised to never forget where I came from, and I've made sure to live by that promise every single day," he said.

Vance is set to assume the duties of vice president Jan. 20, when he and Trump are sworn into office.

Trump, who announced Vance as his running mate in July during the Republican National Convention, defeated Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election in November.

"The American people have granted President Trump an undeniable mandate to put America first, both at home and abroad," Vance said Thursday. "Over the next four years, I will do all that I can to help President Trump enact his agenda.

"Together, we will make America stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said on X that he will miss having Vance in the Senate.

"Over the last two years, he's become a dear friend and trusted ally," Lee said on X.

"But the Senate's loss is also the Senate's gain, as he is about to become the president of the Senate -- a job that belongs to the vice president."