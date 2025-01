U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday announced nearly $5 billion in grants for over 560 projects in all 50 states. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Friday announced nearly $5 billion in grants for over 560 projects in all 50 states. The transportation infrastructure money comes from the Biden administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Advertisement

He said the projects will "further modernize our roads and rails, build out a national EV charger network, and ensure that transportation in the 21st century lives up to its basic promise and connects more communities across our nation."

Included is $1.1 billion in funding for 123 highway-rail and pathway-rail grade crossing improvement projects, $1.3 billion for 109 projects to invest in critical surface transportation projects and $785 million to improve and expand surface transportation infrastructure in rural communities.

Grants of $635 million for 49 projects will continue expanding zero-emission EV charging and refueling infrastructure nationwide and $544 million for 81 projects in 31 states to reconnect communities cut off by past transportation infrastructure decisions.

The Transportation Department grants provide $332 million for 171 airport infrastructure and systems projects and six intercity passenger rail service routes around the country will get $146 million to strengthen them.

"To date across the Biden-Harris Administration, $591 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding has been announced for over 72,000 projects and awards in all 50 states, D.C., and U.S. territories," the department said.