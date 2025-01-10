Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 10, 2025 / 2:07 AM

California wildfires: Death toll climbs to 10, looters arrested

By Darryl Coote
The remains of one of the thousands of structures destroyed by five Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The remains of one of the thousands of structures destroyed by five Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County is seen along the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 9, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The death toll from the worst wildfire in California history continued to rise, with the Los Angeles medical examiner reporting Thursday night that 10 people have died as a result of the blazes.

The medical examiner's office said in a statement that it was notified of the 10 deaths as of 9 p.m. PST Thursday. Identification was pending and could take weeks, it said, as the examiner is unable to reach the locations of the deaths due to the fires.

Advertisement

"The Department of Medical Examiner understands how important it is to identify those lost in the wildfires and is working diligently, while following safety protocols, to provide the information to the next of kin as soon as reasonably possible," the office said.

The death toll had been at five earlier Thursday.

Related

Five blazes continued to burn early Friday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, spanning tens of thousands of acres. Evacuation orders have been issued, affecting more than 180,000 people, with evacuation warnings in place for several zones near the fires.

Dramatic video published online shows vast swaths of structures destroyed and damaged as the fires are burn through affluent U.S. areas, some home to celebrities.

Advertisement

The cause of each of the five fires is under investigation.

The Palisades fire, the largest of the blazes at nearly 20,000 acres burned, has destroyed more than 5,000 structures, with over 13,300 more threatened, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's Thursday night update. The blaze ignited Tuesday and was 6% contained.

The Eaton fire, the second-largest fire at 13,690 acres, has destroyed at least 4,000 structures and claimed the lives of two people, Cal Fire's update said. It also ignited Tuesday and had zero percent containment.

The Kenneth, Hurst and Lidia fires were all smaller than 1,000 acres. They were at zero percent containment, except for Lidia, which was 75% contained.

Progress was being made on the Kenneth blaze, with the Ventura County Fire Department announcing Thursday night that its forward progress had been halted.

Four hundred firefighters were to remain on scene overnight to provide structure protection and to knock out hot spots, the department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is seeking to implement a 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew starting Thursday night for areas around the Palisades and Eaton fires to prevent looters.

At least 20 looters have already been arrested, and authorities have requested the state's National Guard to aid local law enforcement.

Advertisement

"We must stand up against opportunistic people who want to prey on these victims. Los Angeles County will not stand by and allow an already traumatic experience to be further compounded," Board of Supervisors Chair Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

All Los Angeles Unified Schools and offices will be closed Friday, it said in a statement.

Latest Headlines

Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court ruling leaves Jack Smith's report on Trump in limbo
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has blocked a move by Donald Trump's lawyers to stop the Justice Department from releasing Special Counsel Jack Smith's final report on two criminal cases against the former and future president.
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Winter weather batters wide swath of southern U.S.
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Winter Storm Cora is bearing down on the southern United States, bringing a brutal blast of frigid winter air with snow, ice and extreme temperatures across a 1,400 mile long swath from Texas to the Carolinas.
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Pizzagate' gunman shot dead during N.C. traffic stop
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who fired a gun inside a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant in 2016 due to a right-wing conspiracy theory was fatally shot by police last week during a traffic stop, authorities said Thursday.
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history Thursday have burned more than 54 square miles of land, destroyed thousands of structures and killed at least five people.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump's request to delay hush-money sentencing
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday rejected President-elect Donald Trump's attempt to delay Friday's sentencing in his hush-money conviction that was decided back in May.
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge rules Title IX 'gender identity' changes are unconstitutional and excessive
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Education Secretary Miguel Cordona and the Education Department unlawfully imposed a new Title IX rule that violates the U.S. Constitution and exceeded their authority, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
Wisconsin 'Slender Man' assailant to be released from mental health facility
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Wisconsin 'Slender Man' assailant to be released from mental health facility
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman who stabbed a classmate in the 2014 "Slender Man" case will be released from a mental health facility, a court ruled Thursday.
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- All five living presidents were present to honor the late former President Jimmy Carter during his funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington on Thursday morning.
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
17,000 doctors call RFK Jr. 'actively dangerous' to national healthcare
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a danger to national healthcare and lacks the qualifications to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 17,000 doctors said in a letter to U.S. senators.
Gov. Tim Walz endorses Ken Martin of Minnesota to lead the Democratic National Committee
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Gov. Tim Walz endorses Ken Martin of Minnesota to lead the Democratic National Committee
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday endorsed Ken Martin as the next Democratic National Committee chairman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
5 dead, 179K ordered to evacuate as deadly L.A. fires continue to burn under red-flag warnings
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Jimmy Carter funeral: Biden says Carter 'never let the tides of politics divert him from his mission'
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
Yakuza crime boss pleads guilty in the U.S. to trying sell Iran nuclear material
IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel
IDF: Body of Hamas hostage recovered from Gaza tunnel
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
Alito spoke to Trump ahead of considering hush-money sentencing request
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement